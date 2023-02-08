Money, booze, and the actions of two central figures again took center stage during day two of testimony for the Ralph Leslie Apmann murder trial. Jurors were seated promptly this morning at 9 a.m. in a courtroom that has changed little since it last held a murder trial, a quarter-century ago. There was virtually no reaction from the jury, as they listened to mostly patrons and employees describe the scene at the Phat Pheasant Pub on the fateful evening of Aug. 25, 2021, the night Juan Morales-Rivera, 40, of Worthington was found dead just beyond the Pub’s back door.

