Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
Ariel Omar Becerra Morales, Weslaco, Texas: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 73/60, fees and fines $135. Jodi Kay Bunting, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Shea Mary Pedersen, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – initiate / compose...
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
Jury sees nine witnesses in murder trial’s first day
That was the scene in the historic Cottonwood County Courthouse as testimony began for the murder trial connected with the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Luis Morales-Rivera. It is the county’s first murder trial in 25 years. Only a handful of onlookers were on hand as 12 jurors...
Day 2 of testimony brings more questions about money
Money, booze, and the actions of two central figures again took center stage during day two of testimony for the Ralph Leslie Apmann murder trial. Jurors were seated promptly this morning at 9 a.m. in a courtroom that has changed little since it last held a murder trial, a quarter-century ago. There was virtually no reaction from the jury, as they listened to mostly patrons and employees describe the scene at the Phat Pheasant Pub on the fateful evening of Aug. 25, 2021, the night Juan Morales-Rivera, 40, of Worthington was found dead just beyond the Pub’s back door.
County expects to dump 1,000 tons of waste into neighboring landfill each year for the next three years
Jackson County expects to dump around 1,000 tons of solid waste into the Nobles County landfill each year for the next three years. That’s according to a letter the Jackson County Board of Commis...
Local murder trial testimony begins today
Testimony for the trial of a Windom man charged with second-degree murder could begin as early as today (Wednesday) in Cottonwood County District Court. Jury selection was held all day Monday and into the day Tuesday for the trial of Ralph Leslie Apmann. He has been charged with “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Local NHS chapter hosts a winter clothing drive
The Jackson County Central National Honor Society is hosting a winter clothing drive. Clothes collected will be donated to Noah’s Room, which is housed in the Jackson Food Shelf. The project is ...
Summit Now has 60% of Necessary Easements for Pipeline Project
–Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that the company has 60% of the easements that they need with property owners in the 5-state project area. Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris tells KLGA News they are continuing to work with landowners across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Summit...
Wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!
Happy Valentine’s Day! While Tuesday is a day set aside for us guys to show our love for our significant other, everyday should be a day for all of us to show our love for each other. When asked, my advice to married couples, especially during a trying time,...
Another tournament title comes down to the wire
For the second time this season, a win by Caleb Vancura in the championship match gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament title. Vancura first did the deed this past December when...
Basketball team takes pledge to be stigma free
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team took a pledge to be stigma free this past Friday ahead of its game against Windom. The Stigma-Free Campaign is a collaborative initiative with Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services to reduce the negative perceptions associated with people affected by mental illness.
Gymnasts sweep two duals
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team swept a pair of duals Thursday night, beating Blue Earth Area and Marshall. All three teams competed together, but the duals were scored separately. JCC scored 129.9 to beat BEA’s 127.45 and Marshal’s 123.4. The Huskies honored their three seniors, Alexis O’Reilly,...
Eagle boys win shutout after two tight losses
After losing a pair of one-goal games last week, the Windom Area boys’ hockey team thumped Redwood Valley 7-0 Monday night. And a trio of Jackson County Central athletes had a big part in the win...
