US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
Teaching his son CPR helps save man’s life years later
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When not as his home near Odon, you’ll often find Tom Miller working full-time as a paramedic. He’s been involved in emergency services for more than 20 years. “I started out as part-time, then I ended up making a career out of...
Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local advocacy center for children is moving to a new location for expansion thanks to a large donation and donating-matching event with Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The new location of Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center will be about a block south of the...
Sullivan officials move into new City Hall building
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway in the city of Sullivan to make a transition from the old City Hall to a new City Hall building located at 110 North Main Street. City of Sullivan Public Works Director JD Wilson says that the old building used to be...
TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical...
‘I see nothing but growth in the future’: Terre Haute Airport Director announces retirement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Executive Director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport announced his plans to retire this week. Jeff Hauser says he plans to retire by the end of the year. He says his reason for announcing the move so early is so that the Airport Board has time to search for a new director.
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
