Tyler Asbe has been named the new head coach of the Ankeny Centennial girls’ track team. Asbe spent the last two years as an assistant for the Ankeny girls’ squad. “I’m definitely excited to get things going,” said Asbe. “The season is right around the corner, and I met the athletes (Wednesday). That just kind of made it feel real.”

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO