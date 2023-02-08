ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny assistant Asbe named head coach of Centennial girls’ track program

Tyler Asbe has been named the new head coach of the Ankeny Centennial girls’ track team. Asbe spent the last two years as an assistant for the Ankeny girls’ squad. “I’m definitely excited to get things going,” said Asbe. “The season is right around the corner, and I met the athletes (Wednesday). That just kind of made it feel real.”
Ankeny girls place 4th at conference meet; Hawk bowlers finish 5th

The Ankeny girls’ bowling team placed fourth in the CIML Conference meet on Wednesday at Merle Hay Lanes, while the boys’ squad earned a fifth-place finish. The meet consisted of 15 bakers games for the team competition. The individual rounds were comprised of three games. “I’m very proud...
Ankeny swimmer Walker awarded Chancellor Scholarship from SIU

Ankeny swimmer Caroline Walker verbally committed to Southern Illinois University last fall. She now knows that her college tuition will be completely covered. “I just found out that I was awarded the Chancellor Scholarship, earning me a four-year, $104,000 full ride,” Walker said. Walker was an 11-time state qualifier...
