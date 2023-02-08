Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Algona Upper Des Moines
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
Jackson County Pilot
County expects to dump 1,000 tons of waste into neighboring landfill each year for the next three years
Jackson County expects to dump around 1,000 tons of solid waste into the Nobles County landfill each year for the next three years. That’s according to a letter the Jackson County Board of Commis...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
Jackson County Pilot
Local NHS chapter hosts a winter clothing drive
The Jackson County Central National Honor Society is hosting a winter clothing drive. Clothes collected will be donated to Noah’s Room, which is housed in the Jackson Food Shelf. The project is ...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle boys win shutout after two tight losses
After losing a pair of one-goal games last week, the Windom Area boys’ hockey team thumped Redwood Valley 7-0 Monday night. And a trio of Jackson County Central athletes had a big part in the win...
Jackson County Pilot
Another tournament title comes down to the wire
For the second time this season, a win by Caleb Vancura in the championship match gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament title. Vancura first did the deed this past December when...
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts sweep two duals
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team swept a pair of duals Thursday night, beating Blue Earth Area and Marshall. All three teams competed together, but the duals were scored separately. JCC scored 129.9 to beat BEA’s 127.45 and Marshal’s 123.4. The Huskies honored their three seniors, Alexis O’Reilly,...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies dominate Saints for BSC title
The Jackson County Central wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches Friday night to beat St. Peter 44-10 to win the Big South Conference championship for the second straight season. St. Peter won at 106 and 195 to avoid a shutout. Kayden Eller started a string of 10 straight wins...
Jackson County Pilot
Cother scores record 53 points in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother watched Travis Rogotzke score a school-record 48 points this past Friday. Then she went out and broke his record three nights later. Cother scored 5...
Jackson County Pilot
Basketball team takes pledge to be stigma free
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team took a pledge to be stigma free this past Friday ahead of its game against Windom. The Stigma-Free Campaign is a collaborative initiative with Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services to reduce the negative perceptions associated with people affected by mental illness.
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls dominate finale against Worthington
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team wrapped up the regular season in style Monday night, beating the Worthington Trojans 10-0 on the home ice. The win gives the Eagles a 9-13-2 record for the regu...
Jackson County Pilot
Wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!
Happy Valentine’s Day! While Tuesday is a day set aside for us guys to show our love for our significant other, everyday should be a day for all of us to show our love for each other. When asked, my advice to married couples, especially during a trying time,...
Jackson County Pilot
Tigers rally past JCC girls
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team led Marshall much of the first half, but the Tigers ended up beating the Huskies 77-67 Friday night. The game was played in the auxiliary gym at the JCC High School, marking the first varsity basketball game to take place in the gym.
