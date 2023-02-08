ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

nwestiowa.com

Sibley attempted murder case dismissed

SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman

SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Fire in Burt ends tragically

BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
BURT, IA
trfradio.com

Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash

A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
Jackson County Pilot

Eagle boys win shutout after two tight losses

After losing a pair of one-goal games last week, the Windom Area boys’ hockey team thumped Redwood Valley 7-0 Monday night. And a trio of Jackson County Central athletes had a big part in the win...
WINDOM, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Another tournament title comes down to the wire

For the second time this season, a win by Caleb Vancura in the championship match gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament title. Vancura first did the deed this past December when...
Jackson County Pilot

Gymnasts sweep two duals

The Jackson County Central gymnastics team swept a pair of duals Thursday night, beating Blue Earth Area and Marshall. All three teams competed together, but the duals were scored separately. JCC scored 129.9 to beat BEA’s 127.45 and Marshal’s 123.4. The Huskies honored their three seniors, Alexis O’Reilly,...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies dominate Saints for BSC title

The Jackson County Central wrestling team won 12 of 14 matches Friday night to beat St. Peter 44-10 to win the Big South Conference championship for the second straight season. St. Peter won at 106 and 195 to avoid a shutout. Kayden Eller started a string of 10 straight wins...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Cother scores record 53 points in overtime win

Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother watched Travis Rogotzke score a school-record 48 points this past Friday. Then she went out and broke his record three nights later. Cother scored 5...
Jackson County Pilot

Basketball team takes pledge to be stigma free

The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team took a pledge to be stigma free this past Friday ahead of its game against Windom. The Stigma-Free Campaign is a collaborative initiative with Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services to reduce the negative perceptions associated with people affected by mental illness.
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Eagle girls dominate finale against Worthington

The Windom Area girls’ hockey team wrapped up the regular season in style Monday night, beating the Worthington Trojans 10-0 on the home ice. The win gives the Eagles a 9-13-2 record for the regu...
WINDOM, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day! While Tuesday is a day set aside for us guys to show our love for our significant other, everyday should be a day for all of us to show our love for each other. When asked, my advice to married couples, especially during a trying time,...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Tigers rally past JCC girls

The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team led Marshall much of the first half, but the Tigers ended up beating the Huskies 77-67 Friday night. The game was played in the auxiliary gym at the JCC High School, marking the first varsity basketball game to take place in the gym.
MARSHALL, MN

