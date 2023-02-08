Brick girl runs for charity to honor U.S. Customs and Border agent killed in Hazlet fire

HOLMDEL - Morgan Blann ran through the darkness around Bell Works Tuesday night, a flag held high over the 12-year-old's head as she sprinted behind a police SUV.

The 7th grader from Brick ran the mile oval around the Bell Works parking lot in honor of Supervisory Officer Jacqueline Montanaro of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Port Newark. Jacqueline Montanaro died last month after trying to save her daughter Madelyn Rose from a fire in their Hazlet home. Madelyn Rose also died as a result of the blaze.

Montanaro's family joined Morgan, along with members of Newark's Customs and Border Protection unit and local and county law enforcement, in the chilly parking lot where they participated in the event held by Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors and raises money for injured first responders and law enforcement officials, as well as the families of those who have died in the line of duty or in service to others.

"It always means the world for me to be able to run in honor of these fallen officers or firefighters," said Morgan, who runs track at Veterans Memorial Middle School in Brick.

Morgan is just one of seven children nationwide selected to participate in Running 4 Heroes, said her mother Lauren Blann. She has aspired to work as a K9 police officer since she was 6 years old and has held fundraisers for different law enforcement-focused projects since then.

Running 4 Heroes started in 2019 with a boy who, like Morgan, was looking for a way to help first responders. Zechariah Cartledge of Florida started running a mile for each emergency responder who died in the line of duty and launched the charitable organization with the help of his father, Chad. Today, the organization gives $10,000 grants to injured first responders, funds ballistic vests and emergency kits for K9 officers, and gives money to families of officers killed in service.

Zechariah "wanted to use his love for running as a way to help honor those first responders that have been killed in the line of duty, but also… help use his platform of running as a way to bring awareness to the fact that we lose so many in the line of duty," said Chad Cartledge, cofounder and CEO of Running 4 Heroes.

The charity has distributed more than $600,000 to its causes since its founding, Cartledge said.

James May, 24, of Westwood, Bergen County, said Morgan and Lauren Blann supported his family with Running 4 Heroes after his brother Kevin, a firefighter in Westwood Volunteer Fire Department, died after suffering chest pains following a fire call.

"It really means a lot that people come out and show… they care for their fallen," said May, who joined the Running 4 Heroes event in Holmdel. Morgan "is the greatest thing ever. We need more kids like that."

After the run, Morgan gave the flag she had carried to the Montanaro family. For her part, Port of New York-Newark Director TenaVel Thomas presented Morgan with a coin Jacqueline Montanaro had crafted to award Customs and Border staff for a job well done.

Customs United Service Alliance and NTEU 161 are collecting donations for Montanaro's husband William and surviving daughter Elena through a GoFundMe page, which as of Tuesday night had raised more than $364,000.

Morgan said she hopes runs like this and her other charity initiatives help build appreciate for the work of first responders and show their families their loved ones will not be forgotten.

"They risk their lives and put their lives on the line every day, just to protect us," she said. "I think it's wonderful what they do."

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.