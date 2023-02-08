ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Buncombe County settles with family of man who died in Sheriff's deputy custody for $1.25M

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FicG_0kgOBB5z00

ASHEVILLE - Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family of a man who died after being tased by Buncombe County Sheriff's deputies.

Matthew Maienza, who was found naked, "assaulted" a deputy and was "tased twice" after 911 calls in April 2020 from an Avery's Creek neighborhood, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. Maienza then ran away, but was later taken into custody, at which point he became "unresponsive" and was administered Narcan and given CPR. He was taken to Mission Hospital but died the next day, the release says.

Following a SBI investigation, deputies involved were cleared of charges by the district attorney's office, according to the release.

Public records say that Maienza was 41 and lived in Arden.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office:Candler murder trial: Shannon Daves case goes to jury

"I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Maienza," Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news, courts and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Man accused of planting IED at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in 2021 indicted by federal grand jury

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating...
FOX Carolina

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville turns self in, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road when he was hit from behind by an SUV just before 10 p.m. Whicker died on scene.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Enters Plea For Shooting Death

As the result of a plea deal, a Burke County man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Last week, in Burke County Superior Court, 36-year old David Andrew Barnes of Morganton agreed to the charge after initially being charged with murder in 2018. 49-year old Roger Dewayne Hoglan was shot...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy