ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The life of Gracie Hunt: Marathon-running former Miss Kansas USA is living Super Bowl dream

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSDiZ_0kgOB9Pm00

Gracie Hunt felt the “tense energy” building up in the final seconds of the 2023 AFC Championship game .

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter, Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — watched from Arrowhead Stadium as kicker Harrison Butker lined up for a 45-yard field-goal attempt that could send the Chiefs to Super Bowl 2023 following last year’s overtime heartbreak. As Butker’s kick sailed through the uprights, Hunt recalled a scene of “absolute mayhem” unfolding all around her.

“There was so much tense energy as we all prepared for Harrison to take that kick, but deep down, I felt that he was going to make it,” the 23-year-old Hunt told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7zSV_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, celebrates the team’s AFC Championship win in January 2023.
Instagram/Gracie Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5aHY_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt (far left) supports the Chiefs at the 2023 AFC Championship game with her family.
Instagram/Gracie Hunt

“Once the field goal went through, it was absolute mayhem, we were jumping around and hugging one another and we look in each other’s eyes and are like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl!’ It takes it a little bit to set in because it’s so surreal in that moment, but it was the most pure excitement and the most pure joy.”

Much has changed for Hunt since the Chiefs last won the Super Bowl in February 2020, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, 31-20. The lifelong athlete, whose college soccer hopes were derailed after sustaining four concussions, then segued into pageantry and was crowned Miss Kansas USA in April 2021, 28 years after her mother, Tavia Hunt, held the same title.

Hunt went on to partake in Miss USA in November 2021 and placed in the Top 16 . Although the Special Olympics ambassador has moved on from pageants, she’s now satisfying her competitive appetite with marathon running after taking part in her first race “very spontaneously” this past July.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

“I signed up for my first marathon about 13 hours before the race started,” said Hunt, who had stumbled upon a sign for the event after hiking with her mom.

“I had never run in a registered race before this point and had never run more than 13 miles consecutively, and that was on treadmill several years before… [I] took a chance, registered at about 5 p.m. that evening, and ran it at 6 a.m. the next day, and finished it in three hours and 45 minutes, and that is what started my marathon career.”

Now set to run in the Boston Marathon this April, Hunt is adapting to a new style of training, one that differs from her soccer days and pageant preparation.

“When I played soccer, I loved to run to supplement my cardio for my endurance on the field. For marathons, it’s different because you really have to teach your body how to handle much longer durations of exertion,” Hunt said.

“You have to build up a tolerance and train yourself to handle it. It’s a lot of regular 13-mile runs, and 14-mile runs, so it’s been very different. I will say coming off Miss USA training, it’s very different but I also love it because it’s allowed me to go back to my competitive roots.”

When competing for Miss USA, Hunt enlisted walking coach Kristen Bradford to assist in what she described as her “most challenging” part of the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lYRc_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt was crowned Miss Kansas USA in April 2021.
Instagram/Gracie Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cG0C2_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt’s mother, Tavia Hunt (right), held the title of Miss Kansas USA in 1993.
Instagram/Tavia Hunt

“If you’ve seen ‘Miss Congeniality,’ when [Michael Caine’s character, Victor Melling] tells [Sandra Bullock’s character, Gracie Hart] to glide, it is not easy when you’re walking in those stilettos on stage and you don’t think about things like the weight of a dress, and if it has a slit or not, and how that affects your weight and your movement,” Hunt detailed to The Post in December 2021.

Though Hunt has a “whole lineup of bucket-list marathons” in her back pocket, for now, she and her family are focused on Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., where she hopes to continue something of a pregame tradition with her dad.

“I’ve grown up tailgating with him before all the games and going out and seeing the fans because their energy and excitement and enthusiasm is unmatched in the league, so we were out before the [AFC Championship] game and it was bitterly cold, and it was just me and my dad hanging out with the fans, and it was such a special thing because I’ve grown up doing it with him, and I know he grew up doing it with his dad [the late Lamar Hunt],” Hunt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZm1W_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt with her dad, Clark Hunt, on the sidelines.
Instagram/Gracie Hunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1Dl9_0kgOB9Pm00
Gracie Hunt at Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona.
Instagram/Gracie Hunt

“I know that it means a lot to him to spend that time with the fans, so that’s something we’ll definitely be doing on Super Bowl Sunday is tailgating with our amazing Chiefs fans, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

Much like how Kansas City opened the season in Arizona with a dominant 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Hunt and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom are looking to close out the year in a similar fashion.

“We’re excited to hopefully finish our season with a win in Arizona just like we started it with a win in Arizona,” she said. “I’m pretty sure all of Kansas City is coming to Arizona, so I hope it’s ready to be flooded with red and gold.”

Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But Two OBs to Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl

"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party

The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl 2023 party. Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is...
BOONVILLE, MO
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'

Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick

Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

President Joe Biden laments that first lady is going to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona without him

President Joe Biden kicked off his State of the Union address Tuesday lamenting the fact that his wife is going to the Super Bowl in Arizona and he will not. "By the way, Mr. Chief Justice, I may need a court order," Biden jokingly said as began to deliver his prime-time remarks to Congress. "She gets to go the game .... next week, I have to stay home. Got to work something out here."
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy