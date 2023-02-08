Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to a fuel leak that has caused residents to swarm nearby gas stations with the hopes of stocking up before supply runs out. One Las Vegas Costco saw a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot, while a nearby Chevron station was frequented by truckers over the last few days ensuring they had enough fuel. The leak first began on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. at a fuel station that supplies to Las Vegas. By issuing an emergency declaration, Nevada will receive federal waivers and resources to help facilitate repairs and create other avenues of fuel transportation into the state.Read it at The Sun

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO