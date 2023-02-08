Read full article on original website
Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas. The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline. A spokesperson for...
eenews.net
With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’
One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Vegas fuel pipeline closure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night after a pipeline that carries gasoline to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Southern California was shut down due to a leak. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
Nevada Declares State of Emergency Over Fuel Leak, Residents Scramble to Fuel Up
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to a fuel leak that has caused residents to swarm nearby gas stations with the hopes of stocking up before supply runs out. One Las Vegas Costco saw a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot, while a nearby Chevron station was frequented by truckers over the last few days ensuring they had enough fuel. The leak first began on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. at a fuel station that supplies to Las Vegas. By issuing an emergency declaration, Nevada will receive federal waivers and resources to help facilitate repairs and create other avenues of fuel transportation into the state.Read it at The Sun
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
nevadacurrent.com
Democrats line up behind bill to codify Sisolak executive order protecting abortion rights
Nevada Democrats have introduced legislation to codify former Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive order that protects out-of-state patients who receive abortion care in Nevada from being extradited after the fall of Roe v. Wade last year. “This is a crucial step in continuing to shore up protections for abortion patients...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaskan airspace, White House says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House. Kirby said the U.S. does not know who owns the object, and he would not call it a...
Thousands in stimulus money available to Nevada homeowners
If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.
8newsnow.com
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings -- and a need for volunteer organizations' help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems James Dzurenda faces as he returns to lead the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging …. Holes under the fences and prisons that are...
