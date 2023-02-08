ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

eenews.net

With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’

One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Vegas fuel pipeline closure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night after a pipeline that carries gasoline to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Southern California was shut down due to a leak. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nevada Declares State of Emergency Over Fuel Leak, Residents Scramble to Fuel Up

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to a fuel leak that has caused residents to swarm nearby gas stations with the hopes of stocking up before supply runs out. One Las Vegas Costco saw a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot, while a nearby Chevron station was frequented by truckers over the last few days ensuring they had enough fuel. The leak first began on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. at a fuel station that supplies to Las Vegas. By issuing an emergency declaration, Nevada will receive federal waivers and resources to help facilitate repairs and create other avenues of fuel transportation into the state.Read it at The Sun
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water

California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

