ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

By Michael Carpenter
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLGt0_0kgOB5ss00
Photo courtesy of Restaurantnews.com

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.

With a menu that features a wide variety of delicious hot dogs and BBQ, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic hot dog or something a little more adventurous, you’ll find it on the menu at Crave. One of the most popular features at Crave is the self-pour beer wall. This allows customers to pour their own beer, giving them the freedom to pour to their hearts desire. With a wide selection of beers to choose from, the self-pour beer wall is a great way to sample new and different beers.

In addition to the great food and drinks, Crave also offers a variety of fun events throughout the week. Trivia and bingo nights are popular among customers and provide a fun and interactive way to enjoy the evening. Kids eat free on Wednesdays, making Crave the perfect spot for families.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, they also have ax throwing lanes at some locations where you can test your skills and have some fun.

Crave also offers a mobile app that allows customers to order ahead, pay ahead and earn rewards. You can also get 10% off your order when you download the app.

Catering services are also available for events, parties, and other special occasions. So whether you’re looking for a casual dinner with friends or a fun night out with the family, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has you covered. With great food, a fun atmosphere, and plenty of events and activities, it’s the perfect spot for a casual and fun dining experience.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

BJ’s to open in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
LA VERGNE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Rosie Lillian Warren

Mrs. Rosie Lillian Warren, age 84 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Portland, Tennessee. She was born on March 11, 1938 in Simpson County, Kentucky to the late John and Pearl Halliburton. Along with her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her son, Jewell...
PORTLAND, TN
WREG

TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks

Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy