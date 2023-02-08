ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2024 Football Recruits

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxGfY_0kgOApzu00

Whatever the year and whatever part of the offseason it is, it's always recruiting season in college football, and the 2024 cycle is already well under way.

Some of the top pieces in the '24 class have already made their commitments public, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a consensus top-five player who has announced his pledge to Ohio State.

Ellis Robinson IV, another top 10 player nationally and the No. 1 cornerback in the class, is headed to Georgia, and SEC contender Alabama has secured the commitment of athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, the No. 1 player from in the state.

Where things stand: College football recruiting rankings for 2024 cycle

But most of the recruits entering their senior year of high school are yet to announce their finalists, much less make a decision with a full calendar year to go until the next National Signing Day.

Here's your look at the top 10 players in the 2024 football recruiting class.

College Football Recruiting Rankings: Highest Rated Players in 2024 Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSujj_0kgOApzu00
Getting a look at the 2024 college football recruiting rankings

10) 5- QB Jadyn Davis: Whatever he may lack in prototypical size, the 6-foot, 192-pound quarterback makes up for with a catalog of intriguing skills, especially when able to get into a rhythm and show off his creativity by making plays outside the pocket and improvises. Michigan is the current favorite to land Davis, but watch for USC and Ohio State who are in pursuit, too.

9) 5- RB Jerrick Gibson: The top-rated running back in the 2024 class boasts an appealing combination of initial burst, a powerful frame that helps him ward off contact and get extra yardage, plus the instinct to feel where the tacklers are coming from and the agility to skirt out of traffic. Speed, power, and field vision define Gibson's game. Georgia is interested in the 5-10, 200-pound IMG Academy product, as are Tennessee and Texas.

8) 5- DL David Stone. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman boasts speed and power and is one of the most physically gifted prospects in the 2024 class on either side of the line of scrimmage. Now at IMG, Stone is originally from Oklahoma and the Sooners are hoping to secure his pledge, but Michigan State is also in pursuit, and he has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

7) 5- LB Sammy Brown. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder out of Georgia is a prototypical backer with ideal size and explosion, especially when playing in close range against the run, but has the requisite equipment to develop into an every-down coverage option against the pass with good acceleration and top-end speed.

6) 5- WR Mike Matthews. A natural athlete with fluid motion who forecasts as a wide receiver or safety and has experience at basketball. The 6-foot, 180-pounder has the juice to move across the field whether to get open and make big plays on offense or in pursuit of opposing pass catchers. Matthews has the pace and instinct to live on the perimeter, whichever side of the ball he's on.

5) 5-★ DB KJ Bolden. The defensive back from Buford, Georgia, brings bonafide track speed to the secondary, setting a state record in the 4x100 team and has experience at wide receiver, too. Bolden — at 6 feet and 185 pounds — will build more mass once he gets to college but until then has the natural agility and instinct to match with receivers in coverage and isn't afraid to initiate contact to limit gains.

4) 5- CB Ellis Robinson. A vital early commitment for national champion Georgia in 2024, the IMG Academy cornerback is the kind of dominant, elite shutdown player who can cut off half the field for opposing quarterbacks and remove the top receiver from the game if targeted. Tall with long arms, Robinson fits in with almost any scheme, has clean footwork, with the instinct to project where targets are going and disrupt plays in any part of the field.

3) 5- WR Jeremiah Smith. The 6-3, 185-pound wide receiver is an early pledge to Ohio State , one in a steady stream of elite receiving skill for the Buckeyes. Out of one of South Florida's premier high school programs, Smith has some more room to build on his frame while he develops what are already some impressive route-running skills, body control, and the ability to consistently beat out defenders with decisive footwork.

2) 5- DL Williams Nwaneri. The first thing that stands out about the defensive lineman is his size: standing at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Nwaneri has the chance to bulk up even more, with the potential to add up to 10 pounds before going to college. But with that frame comes some impressive agility and change of direction potential at the end position in a 3-4 alignment with the punch to create havoc on the inside, too.

1) 5- QB Dylan Raiola. The consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting rankings is a quarterback of considerable skill and arm strength with an impressive frame at 6-3, 220 pounds, emerging as arguably the only college-ready player in this cycle right now. Raiola gets the ball out quickly with a variety of throws who moves well and can put the ball anywhere on the field.

More: Prediction for 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Hilarious Comment About Life In Colorado

Deion Sanders is enjoying his transition to life in Boulder. During an appearance with The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the new Colorado football coach admitted that he's loving the cold weather and lack of crime. In doing so, Coach Prime released a gem of a comment about the police presence in ...
BOULDER, CO
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy