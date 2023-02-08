Send free Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day.

Beginning today through Feb. 14, the public is invited to send free greeting cards to patients by going online and selecting one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.

“Hospitalized children can’t attend school parties or exchange Valentines,” Children’s of Alabama community development manager Mindy Wald said. “A simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits.”

The card drive is sponsored by Spire, a proud supporter of Children’s since 2017. Spire will also match donations made by donors during this card drive up to $5,000.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the medical play program brings smiles to the patients and families at Children’s and helps brighten up their day,” Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast, said. “That’s why Spire is excited to once again support this special Valentine’s Day campaign.”

Children’s cannot accept any in-person gift donations, handmade cards, food/candy, stuffed animals, toys depicting violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items and gently used homemade items due to infection control protocols.

For more information about donating to Children’s of Alabama patients, visit their website.

