ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Send free Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

By Monica Nakashima
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOnpN_0kgOAHQY00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day.

Beginning today through Feb. 14, the public is invited to send free greeting cards to patients by going online and selecting one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.

“Hospitalized children can’t attend school parties or exchange Valentines,” Children’s of Alabama community development manager Mindy Wald said. “A simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits.”

Mobile Baykeeper fighting plastic pollution through “Reduce the Use” program

The card drive is sponsored by Spire, a proud supporter of Children’s since 2017. Spire will also match donations made by donors during this card drive up to $5,000.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the medical play program brings smiles to the patients and families at Children’s and helps brighten up their day,” Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast, said. “That’s why Spire is excited to once again support this special Valentine’s Day campaign.”

Children’s cannot accept any in-person gift donations, handmade cards, food/candy, stuffed animals, toys depicting violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items and gently used homemade items due to infection control protocols.

For more information about donating to Children’s of Alabama patients, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction

The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
GARDENDALE, AL
tourcounsel.com

The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama

The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Rudd 8th grader given drug laced candy at school

PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.
PINSON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chilly soaking rain Saturday mixes with some snow late

An interesting weather setup over the weekend brings a lot of rain and some snowfall to Alabama by Saturday night. More stormy weather lies ahead as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. SOAKING THEN SNOWY. Expect a slim chance of some passing, light showers Friday evening into Friday...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy