ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70

Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy