Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?
The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates
Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls Basketball Return Home For Double-Headers
Four games are remaining in the regular season for both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls men's and women's basketball. The Northern Sun Conference games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon and Stewart Center in Sioux Falls this weekend. Coming off a split weekend the Augustana University...
