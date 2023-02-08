ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
Winter weather to impact Virginia road traveling over the weekend

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Residents of Virginia are warned to brace for a wintry mix of precipitation expected to hit the state late Saturday and Sunday. Areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the New River Valley are particularly at risk and are likely to see accumulations of snow or ice that could create slippery conditions on the roads.
Super Bowl Sunday: Heavy mountain snow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A large Winter Storm will move up the East coast with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. If you want to make a snowman, you'll want to be in the mountains!. All snow/ice amounts are highest as you increase in elevation. Snow is falling overhead...
