Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
Scam Alert: Virginia Realtors warns of scammers selling properties they don't own
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Across Virginia and neighboring states, real estate licensees are witnessing a surge in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. These scams involve criminals contacting real estate agents and posing as sellers of properties they don't actually own. These scammers are targeting properties that don't have...
Virginia State Police partner with WRAP to prevent drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday
(WSET) — As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, the Virginia State Police are partnering with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) to remind all Virginians to choose a designated driver if they plan to drink on the big day. The state troopers will be increasing patrols to catch drunk drivers and prevent any alcohol-related incidents.
New texting scam targeting EBT cardholders in Virginia -- Here's how to protect yourself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side has warned of scams targeting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in the past, depriving cardholders of the benefits needed to feed their families. We've warned of the app being hacked back in August of last year, costing a grandmother hundreds...
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
Winter weather to impact Virginia road traveling over the weekend
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Residents of Virginia are warned to brace for a wintry mix of precipitation expected to hit the state late Saturday and Sunday. Areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the New River Valley are particularly at risk and are likely to see accumulations of snow or ice that could create slippery conditions on the roads.
Super Bowl Sunday: Heavy mountain snow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A large Winter Storm will move up the East coast with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. If you want to make a snowman, you'll want to be in the mountains!. All snow/ice amounts are highest as you increase in elevation. Snow is falling overhead...
