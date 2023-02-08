ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 19

By Logan Ross
 3 days ago

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A pedestrian is hit and killed on Route 19.

Chief Mike Whisman with the Oak Hill Police Department said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:14 A.M., a pedestrian walking on the northbound lane of US Rt. 19 was hit by a car and killed.

The driver of the car drove to the police department instead of remaining on the scene of the accident. The accident is under investigation but initial indications of contributing circumstances are weather and lighting conditions.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time.

Stick with 59News as we work to learn more information.

