NECN
Friday's Warmth Breaks Records in Worcester, Providence, Hartford; Boston's Tied
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
NECN
Clear, Sunny and Windy Saturday
With the mild temps behind us, we’ll resume with our “winter-like” temps this weekend. Which is to say that our highs will be a solid 5-10 degrees above normal. Today’s chill is minimal, but the wind will still be around (albeit less than yesterday), making for a wind chill in the 30s. Full sun helps, however. We’re seeing blue skies from start to finish.
NECN
Rain Showers Roll in Later Thursday, Northern New England to See Snow
Thursday brings another slightly cooler afternoon, yet numbers remain above average. Normal temperatures should sit in the 30s for this time of the year. A seasonable forecast, however, is not expected to be seen until the end of the 10-day forecast. Highs remain in the 40s to 50s through the end of the following work week.
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
NECN
Cooler Temperatures After Record-Setting Friday in New England
It was a record-setting afternoon yesterday and while now we track cooler temperatures across New England, we’re grateful we’re not close to the subzero wind chills we had a week ago. It’s been a wild ride, cold snaps followed by record highs and now looking into another bumpy road in the 10-day forecast.
NECN
Mass. Reports 4,591 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases and 92 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 2,010,024 cases and 22,030 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
NECN
As Budget Negotiations Begin, Will UConn Pull Out of XL Center?
The University of Connecticut's president said that Governor Ned Lamont's proposed budget falls short of adequately funding the university and, if faced with a large budget gap, all non-academic expenses are on the table. That includes the tens of thousands of dollars it takes for the Huskies to play their...
NECN
Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting
Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission's executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
