Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide
They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding Cou...
Gunfire erupts outside of Decatur Walmart as police search for suspects on loose
DECATUR, Ga. — Panic unfolded in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon after police responded to calls of an active shooter outside of a Walmart in Decatur. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the emergency 911 calls at 3580 Memorial Drive. When they arrived however, they were unable to find any shooting victims or suspects, police said.
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting
ATLANTA — A double shooting left one person dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
Union City families, police at odds over if man's death was murder or suicide
UNION CITY, Ga. — The death of a Union City man was ruled a suicide last year. Police said Henry Hutchins Jr. shot himself out of desperation. However, Hutchins Jr.’s father said he thinks there’s evidence his son was killed. And it’s not the first time Union City Police have been accused of getting a death wrong.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Men wanted for questioning in deadly hotel shooting: LaGrange police
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. LaGrange police need help finding several men who they said might have information about a deadly shooting that happened at a LaGrange hotel. Investigators believe the men may have information "regarding the murder of Allen...
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
Former employee: Republic Lounge homicide suspect worked for the man he's accused of shooting, killing
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a man who they say is connected to the killing of a nightclub co-owner last weekend. Jonathan Soto, 39, is accused of killing Michael Gidewon. We're learning more about the victim and suspect were much closer than police reported. Atlanta Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after man found shot to death in car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday morning that a suspect was arrested eight hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car. The sheriff's office said Melvin Harris, 18, is now facing several charges including malice murder, aggravated assault and...
