Coweta County, GA

WTVM

Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one person dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for leads in murder of LaGrange 15-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 15-year-old NFL hopeful's dream was cut short after a shootout in LaGrange on Saturday. Police are working to find whoever's responsible for shooting and killing Quendarrious Woodyard. "Quendarrious was a football player," Erick Woodyard, Quendarrious' father told FOX 5. "He was a great football player." LaGrange...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
