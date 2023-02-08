Read full article on original website
Downtown Thomasville shops offer bargains at Sidewalk Sale
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories. “Our Sidewalk...
Bossa Novas restaurant to open in the Valdosta Mall
VALDOSTA – The restaurant Bossa Novas will be opening soon becoming a new addition to the Valdosta Mall’s retail mix. Valdosta Mall is pleased to announce a new addition to the mall’s retail mix with Bossa Novas, opening in mid-February 2023. Arlin Bleclic, owner and chef, says...
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark,...
New Italian Ice Joint Hops Into Madison
When the Florida-based Italian ice business opened its doors in Madison last August, it was bound to bring in an abundance of customers. Just from the look of the sweet treat I found myself drawn in. I recently visited the Italian ice cafe with my father and was impressed with...
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon. Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
Second Saturday events launch in Monticello!
For many small communities (and even some large ones), one day out of every month is designated for specific community events. This day usually falls upon a catchy, easily identified day such as “first Friday,” “second Saturday,” or “third Thursday.” On these days, the community comes together, usually at the beckoning of a local organization or group, and enjoys festivities that showcase the community as a whole. Local cities that neighbor Monticello regularly participate in their own versions, with Tallahassee enjoying “First Fridays” in the Railroad Square Art District as a way to celebrate and encourage the rich local artist community. On the first Friday of every month, rain or shine, local galleries, small businesses and local art vendors create a miniature festival celebrating the local art scene with live music, unique shopping opportunities and great food.
Valdosta Regional Airport could see several improvements
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. A great reward for the hard work of an accomplished South Georgian!. Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Coca-Cola UNITED started in 2015 in Montgomery, Ala. Since then, the...
Inaugural Big Game Bash rescheduled
VALDOSTA – Due to the expected inclement weather, the inaugural Big Game Bash in Valdosta has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 18. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. Due to the inclement weather expected this weekend, this free community event is rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, from 11 am to 6 pm. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
Lowndes Co. monitors weather impact
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather system impacting our area. Lowndes County Emergency Management is currently monitoring a weather system that is forecasted to impact our area through this weekend. The greatest threats include heavy rain and possible flooding. Most of Lowndes County should expect widespread totals of three to four inches with some areas seeing amounts as high as four to six inches.
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
Wiregrass BOD schedules FY 2023 meeting dates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors has scheduled meeting dates for the fiscal year 2023. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
