4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s victory over Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs faced Kentucky on the road back in January and walked away from that loss feeling like they had missed an opportunity. When the Bulldogs got their second shot at the Wildcats on Saturday, they found the end result to be much, much sweeter. Georgia put together an...
Kentucky drops must-win game in Athens
ATHENS, GA. – The Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as it suffered a Quad 2 loss to a Georgia Bulldogs team ranked 129th in the NET by a score of 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and...
Arkansas falls to Mississippi State, 70-64
The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a 70-64 defeat against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The loss snaps a five-game winning streak in SEC play for the Hogs as they fall to 17-8 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. The Razorbacks trailed by nine...
With everything to lose, Kentucky comes out lethargic in Athens
ATHENS, GA. – With its NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, the Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Athens, Georgia and looked lethargic as it suffered a 75-68 loss to a Bulldog team ranked 129th in the NET, placing another stain on UK's unimpressive resume. When Kentucky was struggling earlier this...
By The Numbers: Georgia 75, Kentucky 68
Kentucky's 75-68 loss at Georgia in Athens Saturday by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Kentucky got 20 points each from Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe, UK’s first 20-20 game since Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin did so in the win over Louisville.
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
Arkansas Proving Doubters Wrong... Again
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is once again proving the doubters wrong... right on time as his program is 15-1 in February over the last three seasons.
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
