Fayetteville, AR

Kentucky drops must-win game in Athens

ATHENS, GA. – The Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as it suffered a Quad 2 loss to a Georgia Bulldogs team ranked 129th in the NET by a score of 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Arkansas falls to Mississippi State, 70-64

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a 70-64 defeat against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The loss snaps a five-game winning streak in SEC play for the Hogs as they fall to 17-8 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. The Razorbacks trailed by nine...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
By The Numbers: Georgia 75, Kentucky 68

Kentucky's 75-68 loss at Georgia in Athens Saturday by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Kentucky got 20 points each from Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe, UK’s first 20-20 game since Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin did so in the win over Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?

Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
