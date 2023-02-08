ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Israel Antonio Velazquez was arrested and booked on counts that included homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment

PHOENIX — A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer. During a traffic stop on July 2, then-officer Kaylon Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as it drove away, according to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes

PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale man pleads guilty to stealing millions in music royalties

PHEONIX — A Scottsdale man pleaded guilty for stealing millions of dollars in music royalties using a fraudulent company, MediaMuv L.L.C. Jose Teran appeared in court on Dec. 1, 2021, for conspiracy, wire fraud, transactional money laundering and aggravated identity theft charges following a federal indictment issued on Nov. 16, 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers

PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers. Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse

PHOENIX — Work is underway on a large kitchen appliance company project set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor. Sub-Zero Group, Inc., near Camelback Road and Cotton Lane, will have nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space when completed, according to a press release. ViaWest...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion

PHOENIX — As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children’s opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month. The new floor is part of a series of projects that will increase patient capacity, office space and parking, the hospital at Thomas Road and 20th Street announced Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus

PHOENIX – A large-scale interactive public art installation begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night. The illuminated and inflatable “Light at Play: An Interactive Art Experience” debuts with a two-hour event that starts at 6 p.m. at Osuna Park near Grand and 83rd avenues, the West Valley city announced.
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy