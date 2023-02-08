Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14. Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been...
KTAR.com
17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
KTAR.com
20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Israel Antonio Velazquez was arrested and booked on counts that included homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 a.m....
KTAR.com
Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment
PHOENIX — A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer. During a traffic stop on July 2, then-officer Kaylon Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as it drove away, according to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
KTAR.com
3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes
PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Native American dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
PHOENIX — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man pleads guilty to stealing millions in music royalties
PHEONIX — A Scottsdale man pleaded guilty for stealing millions of dollars in music royalties using a fraudulent company, MediaMuv L.L.C. Jose Teran appeared in court on Dec. 1, 2021, for conspiracy, wire fraud, transactional money laundering and aggravated identity theft charges following a federal indictment issued on Nov. 16, 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers
PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers. Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department...
KTAR.com
Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse
PHOENIX — Work is underway on a large kitchen appliance company project set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor. Sub-Zero Group, Inc., near Camelback Road and Cotton Lane, will have nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space when completed, according to a press release. ViaWest...
KTAR.com
Sporting events expected to boost Arizona’s tourism revenue beyond the big game
PHOENIX — More than 120,000 people descended upon the Valley in 2015 when the big game was last played in Glendale. The Arizona Department of Tourism is expecting an even higher number of visitors this year and more generated revenue for the state from Sunday’s main event at State Farm Stadium along with the WM Phoenix Open.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion
PHOENIX — As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children’s opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month. The new floor is part of a series of projects that will increase patient capacity, office space and parking, the hospital at Thomas Road and 20th Street announced Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus
PHOENIX – A large-scale interactive public art installation begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night. The illuminated and inflatable “Light at Play: An Interactive Art Experience” debuts with a two-hour event that starts at 6 p.m. at Osuna Park near Grand and 83rd avenues, the West Valley city announced.
