Lansdowne, PA

Lansdowne woman honored by CDC as a Public Health Trailblazer

 3 days ago

Photo byDelaware County Health Department

Betsy Walls of Lansdowne who served as the director of personal health at the Chester County Health Department for 18 years was honored this week by the CDC, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

Betsy Walls was honored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a Public Health Emergency Preparedness Trailblazer, one of two from Pennsylvania.

 “I’m just so amazed because to me I just did my job,” the 82-year-old said.

Jeanne Franklin, director of the Chester County Health Department, described Walls as a “dedicated healthcare worker, volunteer, and a friend.”

“Betsy earned the title of ‘rock star’ from our staff and she is a cherished part of the Health Department family.”

Health emergency preparedness began with 9/11 and anthrax scares, not the pandemic, Walls said.

“It wasn’t like the alarm went off and we suddenly had to have a plan,” she said.

Walls was a flight nurse with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and also worked at Delaware County Memorial Hospital for 30 years, as a staff nurse, head nurse, evening supervisor and director of staff education.

She worked at Chester County Hospital and helped establish the Chester County Medical Reserve Corps.

Read more about Betsy Walls at the Daily Times.

