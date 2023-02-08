ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 New Maps: Full List

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps with Season 2. The Call of Duty Staff recently published a blog that further revealed the new content coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Ranked Play will finally hit Modern Warfare 2, and a half-dozen modes, such as Infected, Gun Game, and Grind will be available to play at launch.
DBLTAP

How to 1v1 in League of Legends

League of Legends is a game that requires immense team play, which can be difficult without an in game voice chat like Overwatch 2 or Valorant. Although it is a team game, players typically treat it as an individualistic game in Ranked Solo/Duo for the first half of the match.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ahri Champion Theme Released

Whenever a new League of Legends character is released, Riot Games comes out with a champion theme song that fits the fantasy of the champion. Since the most recent character was K'Sante, the last theme created was in late 2022. Another reason Riot releases a character theme is whenever a major rework happens.
DBLTAP

Fortnite Guardian Shields: How to Collect Micro Chips

As one of the Oathbound quests in Fortnite, players must collect micro chips from Guardian Shields. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 released a list of Oathbound challenges for players to complete to gain XP to level up their battle passes. Part 3 of the quests was released last week, and fans are wondering how best to complete certain tasks.
DBLTAP

How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Champion Tier List: Best Junglers Patch 13.3

League of Legends is a game that has biweekly patch updates to keep the game balanced and ensure a multitude of champions are frequently playable. The meta has been revolving around tanks in the top lane and enchanter supports in the bottom lane, which has gotten a bit stale for players due to the lack of updates during preseason.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 13.3 Preview: Buffs and Nerfs

League of Legends patch updates are long anticipated because they help balance the game and try to shift the meta relatively frequently. Patches are usually released every two weeks, but a cyber attack against Riot Games changed that timeline for the past few weeks. Most of the updates have gotten back on schedule now, but some of the updates for Patch 13.2 have been pushed back to be released with Patch 13.3.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 LoverWatch Dating Sim Explained

Blizzard has announced an upcoming Dating Simulator game today as a spin-off for Overwatch entitled 'LoverWatch' to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day. The 'non-canon' LoverWatch is going to release Feb. 13, with around 30 minutes of gameplay time, according to Blizzard. There are going to be two love-interest routes available; Genji and Mercy. Even though not pursuable, Hanzo will appear in the game to guide the player along whichever route they are playing.
DBLTAP

How Many Credits Are There in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?

Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. The Season 3 Battle Pass is also bringing back the previously unavailable Overwatch Credits (Coins), and here's how you can earn them.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy