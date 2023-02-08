ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ssfya_0kgO6lWv00
The 2018 Super Bowl pep rally certainly had an effect; expectations for the 2023 edition are even higher.Photo byNASDtv John Doyle at YouTube.

Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an Eagles Super Bowl LVII pep rally, today, Feb. 10, at 10 AM.

The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.

Invited attendees include:

  • Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Staff and mascot, Monty
  • Montgomery County Commissioners and staff
  • Norristown Area High School drumline and mascot
  • Norristown police officers and firefighters
  • Elmwood Park Zoo stars Noah the Eagle and Bubby the Bison
  • Bertie, mascot of Plymouth Meeting‘s LEGOLAND Discovery Center
  • The LaSalle University Explorer mascot
  • Spring-Ford High School Ram mascot
  • DeeJay Shelly of Michelle Lee Entertainment and Sounds by Shelly

The tourism organization held a similar event in 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII. With the knowledge that tradition carries significant good luck the marketing organization’s leaders decided that doing it again in 2023 was a must.

The program will include much cheering and several belted choruses of “Fly Eagles, Fly.”

Attendees will also be able to enjoy food trucks, wave signs, view an ice sculpture, and see the courthouse dressed in green lights.

Drone footage will capture unique views of the excitement.

Complete details on tomorrow’s Super Bowl pep rally are online at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board website.

