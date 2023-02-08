Read full article on original website
Related
retailtouchpoints.com
Kohl’s Taps Retail Veteran to Lead Merchandising and Digital Operations
Kohl’s has named Nick Jones as its new Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, effective next month. Reporting directly to CEO Tom Kingsbury, Jones will be responsible for merchandising functions including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising, product design and development and product portfolio strategy. “We are very excited to have...
retailtouchpoints.com
DTC, Marketplace or Hybrid: How to Choose the Right Path Toward Omnichannel Growth
Two of the biggest retail industry growth trends of recent years have been the multiplication of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and the dramatic expansion of online marketplaces. With both types of retailing on the rise, sellers seeking to expand their online and omnichannel sales face a choice. Do they use the...
retailtouchpoints.com
Albertsons Launches Health and Wellness Platform Across 16 Banners
Albertsons has introduced the Sincerely Health platform, built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance and technology companies and using insights gathered from more than 10,000 customers and associates. The platform is accessible on the websites and apps of 16 of the supermarket giant’s banners, including Albertsons, Shaw’s, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Tom Thumb.
retailtouchpoints.com
Here’s what a Low-Risk Ecommerce Business Plan Looks Like in 2023
The likelihood of internal or external factors causing lower-than-expected profits or threatening a business’ existence is known as business risk. While it would be nice to avoid, there is some element of risk involved in any business venture. Changes in demand, shifting economic climates and global events bring a degree of uncertainty to businesses across the board.
Comments / 0