Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Laura Lenz
Laura (Lauralee Link) Lenz died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wells Nature View. She was born May 18, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on the family farm. When her father passed away in 1940, the family moved to Auburndale and then to Marshfield. Laura spent her entire life from age 4 on Washington Avenue until she moved to Wells Nature View Assisted Living where she received loving and attentive care from the staff. She attended schools in Marshfield and graduated from Columbus High School. She married Jerald H. Lenz in 1957.
onfocus.news
Jossie Scores 32, SPASH Girls Down Marshfield in 2 OT to Clinch Share of WVC Title
With the Win SPASH Clinches at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 1, Kolbeck 9, Charron 4, Minsaas 11, Abney 1, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 21, Wucherpfennig 6. SPASH Scoring:. Adaleah Nest 8. Lydia Johnson. Brittany Beadles7. Jacinta Zdroik. Ellie Strong. Katie Kornowski. Aubree Itzen...
onfocus.news
Stratford Girls Thump Rib Lake
Stratford thumped Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 55-20. Stratford scoring: Yoder 2, Berg 2, Kraus 16, Linzmaier 15, Kramer 2, Christopherson 12, Hollatz 1, Yoder 5. Rib Lake scoring: Annala 4, Niemi 7, Scheihauer 2, J. Gumz 2, A. Gumz 5. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Boys Trimmed by Wild Rose
The Pittsville Panthers were trimmed by Wild Rose in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-39. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 7, Dy. Luther 3, Hardinger 3, Friday 3, Gudel 5, Bowden 10, Da. Luther 8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Merrill Girls Basketball Outlasts Wisconsin Rapids
Merrill defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Basketball, 56-46. Kristin Radtke had 15 points and Sydney Holberg added 13 points for the Red Raiders. Aliyah Jennings pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Wisconsin Rapids. Rapids scoring: Radtke 15, Holberg 13, Redcloud 6, Jennings 5, Neilitz 3, Ross 2, Schaeffer...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Hangs Close Before Falling to LaCrosse Central
LaCrosse Central edged Wisconsin Rapids in nonconference boys basketball, 57-50. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Lemieux 8, Fox 9, Mathews 16, Jungwirth 17. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and...
onfocus.news
Wrensch and Schmidt Combine for 38 in Stratford’s Win over Rib Lake
Stratford defeated Rib Lake 58-45 in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball. Stratford scoring: Seitz 7, Wrensch 20, Bruesewitz 2, Zaleski 3, Hadlock 8, Schmidt 18. Rib Lake stats requested this season, not provided. chart (1) Report (10) ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can...
onfocus.news
Edgar Girls Defeat Medford
Edgar thumped Medford in nonconference girls basketball, 65-27. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 6, Borchardt 19, Baumann 5, Wirkus 8, Schnelle 3, Davis 12, Skrypczyk 6, Imhoff 4, Radke 2, Streveler 3, Yonker 1. Medford scoring: Daniels 2, Pilgrim 4, Hraby 2, Rudolph 4, Rau 5, Wesla 5, Krug 3. ******************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose at the Top: Central Wisconsin South Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 7
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and...
onfocus.news
Lavicka and Hartwig Combine for 41 Points; Athens Girls Get Past Auburndale
The Athens girls slipped past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 56-51. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Ellenbecker 8, Hartwig 23, So. Coker 7. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 11, Becker 4, M. Krings 8, Grimm 8, Stanton 1, Schulte 2, Aue 13. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Basketball Holds off Eau Claire North
Marshfield defeated Eau Claire North in nonconference boys basketball, 63-49. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 16, Lang 3, Marsh 2, Hinson 4, Meverden 5, Donovan 2, Pohl 12, Hanson 20. rs. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
onfocus.news
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd
Hatley wins the Cyclones Wiener Dog Races in front of sellout crowd. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski on Saturday night at Marathon Park during the 1st and 2nd intermissions. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds from throughout North-Central Wisconsin. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd Annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out equally adorable Boomer and Oscar.
onfocus.news
Loyal Boys Take Down Abbotsford
Loyal defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 51-33. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 11, Reis 2, Schraufnagel 7, B. Diedrich 11, Brodhagen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats DeForest
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Schurk Nets 30 Points in Pacelli’s Win over Almond-Bancroft
Pacelli picked up a 60-52 Central Wisconsin Conference win over Almond-Bancroft. Cam Schurk led the Cardinals with 30 points. Almond-Bancroft was led by Ayden Phillips with 25 points and TJ Lamb’s 22 points. Report (14) Pacelli scoring: Van Order 9, Mayer 10, Jeidy 2, Awe 6, Martin 1, Schurk...
onfocus.news
WIAA Board Supports Development of Five-Division Girls Volleyball Plan
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a number of coaches’ recommendations, impacting five fall sports at its meeting today. The Board approved 10 recommendations that were originated and advanced by the fall coaches’ or officials’ advisory committees followed by a review...
onfocus.news
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
onfocus.news
Assumption Holds off Abbotsford in Marawood Girls Basketball Thriller
The Assumption Royals came back from an eight point second half deficit, holding on in the final minutes to defeat Abbotsford, 43-41 in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball. The first half saw 13 lead changes or ties, with the Falcons holding a 25-22 advantage at the break. The Royals came out...
onfocus.news
Potential Building Donation Could Increase Budget Deficit
Potential Building Donation for Future Police Department. Marshfield, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield is exploring the possibility of relocating its Police Station following a donation offer from the owner of Wildwood Plaza. The 23,400 sq. ft. office building at 2504 S. Central Ave., commonly known as the Buffalo Building, has been vacant since its previous tenant left in 2022.
Comments / 0