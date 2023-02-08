ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsburg, KY

fox56news.com

Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Nelson County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder-suicide. Officers were called to a home on Bryson Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on a reported shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff's office dated Feb. 8. That's halfway between Bardstown and Fredericktown.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
CBS Chicago

Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine.  Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
LEXINGTON, KY

