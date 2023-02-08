Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky police warn of fake Best Buy, Geek Squad scam
Police are warning Kentuckians of another scam.
fox56news.com
Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
wymt.com
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people from Kentucky are facing multiple charges following an undercover drug buy in Lee County, Virginia. In late January, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force bought 300 pressed fentanyl tablets as part of the operation.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder-suicide. Officers were called to a home on Bryson Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on a reported shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff's office dated Feb. 8. That's halfway between Bardstown and Fredericktown.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
Assault and robbery on I-79 sees four face charges
Four people are facing charges after police found a man on I-79 who said he’d been attacked and robbed. State police say troopers were called to I-79 in Franklin Township on Jan. 29 to check on someone on the median near mile marker 16.
KPD: Man wanted in Ohio arrested for breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday a man was arrested for breaking into two cars and stealing debit cards, credit cards, gift cards and cash out of them. They said he was also wanted in Ohio for failing to appear in court. They said on early...
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
Counties in Kentucky with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
fox56news.com
Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
WTHR
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Issues Statement After Yelp Changes Policy Related to Discrimination Against Crisis Pregnancy Centers
FRANKFORT, KY (February 9, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement on Yelp's response to his letter regarding the company's discrimination against crisis pregnancy centers. The statement is as follows:. "Two days ago, I led a coalition of 24 attorneys general in sending a letter urging...
WTVQ
Police: woman shot by officer, arrested in Lexington after multi-county chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who allegedly hit a police cruiser, almost struck several Lexington firefighters, was shot then led police on a two-county chase was arrested Tuesday evening. According to Lexington police, around 4:15 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Lonan Court for a report...
WKYT 27
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
Comments / 2