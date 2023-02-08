ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Police Seek TX Mom on Abandonment Charges

The Roman Forest Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother who allegedly left her two young children home alone for weeks, Chief Stephen Carlisle told The Dallas Express. The mother, 31-year-old Raven Yates, is in hot water with the authorities of Montgomery County, located north…
ROMAN FOREST, TX
Montgomery firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) – An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Montgomery County. It happened on FM 149 near FM 1375, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the crash is being…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
Hunt underway for missing San Jacinto County girl

A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say. Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
Police chase ends on Westheimer Parkway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A late-night high-speed chase that started on I-10 near Highway 6 and ended in the parking lot of Life Storage on Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Fry Road. The chase ended around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. People who live in...
KATY, TX

