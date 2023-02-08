Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, a 28-year-old armed suspect started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) – An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Montgomery County. It happened on FM 149 near FM 1375, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the crash is being…
'We're begging the community' | Desperate search continues for man last seen in Katy on February 1
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
Missing 12-year-old San Jacinto County girl found safe, sheriff's office says
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl out of San Jacinto County was found safe hours after she was reported missing Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old, was last seen walking down her driveway in the Coldspring area. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
bluebonnetnews.com
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
mocomotive.com
KHOU
Search for missing Wallis, Texas man near Brazos River
Arturo Avila went missing on Feb. 1 after driving from Katy to his home in Wallis. Police are searching the Brazos River after noticing tire tracks near the water.
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
Montgomery County mom accused of abandoning 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months
Police say the woman left Texas, leaving her 12-year-old daughter to care for a 3-year-old brother, with very little food available for nearly two months.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
coveringkaty.com
Police chase ends on Westheimer Parkway
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A late-night high-speed chase that started on I-10 near Highway 6 and ended in the parking lot of Life Storage on Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Fry Road. The chase ended around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. People who live in...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring
Authorities said the two suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet, taking sewer cleaning machine worth thousands of dollars.
mocomotive.com
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston
Authorities say the victim and the suspect, identified as Tyrone Gray, got into an altercation that ended in the deadly beating in northeast Houston.
