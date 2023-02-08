ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Westword

Sick of Weed Gummies? Try These Salty and Savory Edibles

Walking into a dispensary and choosing between dozens of cannabis-infused gummies, candy bars, soft drinks and other snacks is a sweet treat, but it's nice to cut back on the sugar every now and then. Adding extracted THC or CBD to food affects the flavor, and not usually in a...
COLORADO STATE
WATE

Grey Ghost Bakery offers sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

(Sponsored Content) — When is a gift more than just a gift? When it comes with a story mixed with a lot of love. Grey Ghost Bakery is a family-owned shop in the Carolinas where the spirit of good old-fashioned baking is alive and well. Orders are taken online making gift-giving a breeze.
NBC Los Angeles

Valentine's Treats Are Covering the Gooey Goodie Gamut

Valentine's Day isn't known for its ultra-elaborate costumes and Halloween isn't especially famous for elegant candlelit dinners. But both the February canoodlefest and October eek-out share something in common: sweets, so many sweets, a colossal bounty of decadent bites enrobed in chocolate, caramel, or both. These highly opposite occasions further...
mismag.com

BE MY VALENTINE

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to share love with those who are special. Send a lacy Valentine invitation and have a few girlfriends or mothers and daughters over for an elegant ladies’ luncheon with golden hearts at each plate and lots of pink flowers. The menu is also perfect for a couples’ dinner party or a candlelit dinner for just you and your sweetheart.

