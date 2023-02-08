ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

DELCO Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.

 3 days ago

Photo byCCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community.

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities.

It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.

There are currently several CCRES openings for qualified staff available.

Personal Care Assistant (PCA)

The Personal Care Assistant (PCA) is a field employee position, working all student days during the school calendar year. The starting rate for this role is a generous $20 per hour.

PCAs provide one-to-one assistance to children/adolescents with emotional and behavioral disorders in the school setting, based on the client’s medical needs.. Prompt intervention is also a key skill in addressing issues of behavior management, conflict resolution, and anger management.

Success in this career also hinges on peer interaction skills based on IEP goals or school-supplied behavioral treatment plans provided by school officials or a Behavior Specialist Consultant. 

Behavior Consultant/Behavior Analyst/BCBA

The CCRES hire for these roles will be welcomed with a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000.

BC/BA/BCBA professionals write and monitor individual treatment plans for children diagnosed with behavioral and mental health disorders such Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD).

They also aid in the development of adaptive skills, enabling children to take a more positive role in school, home, and community settings.

Further, they provide prescribed behavioral consultation to the family and/or school; train Behavioral Health Technicians (BHTs) in appropriate therapeutic interventions; write functional behavior assessments (FBAs); and attend to cases for an authorized two- to three-hour period per week, based on family medical necessity.

Over time, BC/BA/BCBA professionals build and manage a caseload of multiple clients.

Direct Support Professional (DSP): Downingtown

The Direct Support Professional (DSP) is a direct service (face-to-face) provider in the adult day program. He or she supports consumers in community settings using a person-centered planning approach to assist individuals in acquiring, maintaining, and improving self-help, domestic, socialization, and adaptive skills.

The DSP opportunity is a Monday-to-Friday position, covering 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is, however, an opportunity to flex working hours with another DSP professional, covering two to three days apiece over a Monday-to-Friday period.

The role operates out of Downingtown’s Achieve Program, located at 150 E. Pennsylvania Ave.

Incumbents receive 11 paid holidays annually.

