Glenolden, PA

New York Times: The Impact of an Online Romance Scam

DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Former Glenolden woman Kate Kleinert was the victim of a romance scam that started on Facebook, writes Emily Schmall for The New York Times.

Kate Kleinert accepted a Facebook friend request during COVID isolation in the summer of 2020 from a man who called himself Tony and described himself as a Norwegian doctor working in Iraq.

They communicated daily on encrypted messaging apps for a couple of months, then Tony began asking for money.

By December 2020, the 69-year-old had given Tony and two people claiming to be his children $39,000 in gift cards.

“The loss that hurts the most is losing his love and losing the family that I thought I was going to have,” she said.

Experts said this is a familiar pattern for scammers.

Kleinert went to local and state police but they couldn’t help her.

Even after she thought she was secure, the scammer returned.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page for Kleinert after a fire destroyed her home. After months of silence, Tony got back in touch.

 “‘I know you have money,’” she said he told her, “‘I saw your GoFundMe page.’”

“That sent a chill down my spine.”

Read more about Kate Kleinert’s experience with an online romance scam at The New York Times.

Delaware County, PA


DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content

 https://delco.today/

