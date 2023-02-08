ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Search for Justice: Authorities Seek Suspect as Jersey City Woman Battles for Life After Hit-and-Run

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Jersey City was shaken by a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and was reported to the Jersey City Police Department. The victim, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman, was found with multiple injuries and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Suarez: Arrest made in connection to Hernandez homicide case

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, in an early-morning Tweet, said an arrest has been made in connection to the slaying of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was discovered earlier this week in South Kearny. However, the suspect's name has not yet been released. When more information is available, we will bring it to you.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

iheart.com

PIX11

theobserver.com

TAPinto.net

Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

hudsoncountyview.com

HCPO and Jersey City police investigating 4th hit-and-run in the past 15 days

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fourth hit-and-run in the past 15 days. "The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. Please avoid the area," the HCPO tweeted last night.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph's University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ

