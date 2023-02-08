Read full article on original website
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Search for Justice: Authorities Seek Suspect as Jersey City Woman Battles for Life After Hit-and-Run
On Friday, February 10, 2023, Jersey City was shaken by a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and was reported to the Jersey City Police Department. The victim, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman, was found with multiple injuries and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
Suarez: Arrest made in connection to Hernandez homicide case
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, in an early-morning Tweet, said an arrest has been made in connection to the slaying of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was discovered earlier this week in South Kearny. However, the suspect’s name has not yet been released. When more information is available, we will bring it to you.
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher
A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
Body of New Jersey teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. Luz Hernandez, 33, was found buried in a desolate industrial area of Kearny on Tuesday, officials […]
Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Police Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman
A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver. Several shots are fired by members of Morris County's emergency...
Woman whose body was found in South Kearny was victim of homicide, Suarez says; blows to head and strangulation were causes
The death of Luz Hernandez, the 33-year-old Jersey City schoolteacher whose body was found in a shallow piece of land in South Kearny earlier this week, has been ruled a homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said today. Preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office via autopsy performed Thursday,...
Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
HCPO: One sought, one in custody, in South Kearny-Jersey City homicide
One man has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for another in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, who was found deceased in South Kearny earlier this week, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez,...
Many questions, few answers in shooting of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.
HCPO and Jersey City police investigating 4th hit-and-run in the past 15 days
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fourth hit-and-run in the past 15 days. “The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. Please avoid the area,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Missing New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave, authorities said
The body of a kindergarten teacher in New Jersey was found in a shallow grave while authorities were conducting a welfare check on her apartment. She was 33.
Body of 30-year-old teacher missing from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The remains of Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher from Jersey City who was reported missing, were discovered by police in Kearny.
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting
Russell Heller, 51, was shot to death in the parking lot of the PSE&G office where he worked. The gunman was found dead nearby. NBC's Ron Allen has more.Feb. 9, 2023.
Jersey City students pay respects to 30-year-old kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
Jersey City students paid their respects Wednesday night for Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher at the school who was found dead in a shallow grave.
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
