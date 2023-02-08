ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete police investigating man’s suspicious death

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fV6WU_0kgO2ESE00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home near 17th Street S. and 19th Ave. S. to investigate an unattended death.

‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job

After the medical examiner determined the 43-year-old man suffered upper body trauma, St. Pete police decided to continue investigating the death as a homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iontb.com

St. Petersburg Police now calling a death investigation a homicide

On February 7, 2023, at 9:04 p.m., officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a half address at 1915 17th Street South in reference to an unattended death. Officers say 43-year-old Brian Graham was found dead inside the house. Overnight, the medical examiner and technician determined he had...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Court TV

Tampa rapper recently acquitted of murder arrested in death of pregnant woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Tampa rapper who was recently acquitted of murder was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a pregnant mother. Tampa Police arrested 25-year-old Billy Adams for first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to mother. On Jan. 30, police said the mother was found dead next to a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy