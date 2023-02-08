City’s Human Relations Commission Approves Recommendation to Remove Former Mayor’s Portrait

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Recommendation Adopting Hate Crimes Hotline and Web Reporting System
On Tuesday the City’s Human Relation Commission approved a recommendation that the City Council adopt Los Angeles 211 system and web reporting system to report hate crimes. According to Chair Brandon Lamar, the commission has been discussing ways the community could combat hate crimes and incidents for the past year.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
pasadenanow.com
Barger Launches Re-Election Bid for L.A. County Supervisor Seat Representing Pasadena
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced her re-election bid for the Fifth District Supervisor seat on Thursday, promising to continue her efforts in addressing public safety, homelessness, and supporting local businesses. Barger, who first took office in 2016 and won re-election in 2020, has earned a reputation as a dedicated and hard-working leader during her two terms in office.
Antelope Valley Press
City asks about benefits AV EDGE provides
PALMDALE — The City Council questioned AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy on how the city’s agreement with the regional economic development organization is benefiting the city, six months into a three-year agreement. The discussion, at the Feb. 1 meeting, was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding...
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Decision to censure Austin, Richardson for alleged ethics violations rests with City Council
The Long Beach Ethics Commission voted 4-2 last month to recommend that Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilmember Al Austin be formally censured for the alleged violations, which involved a series of PSAs during campaign season. The post Decision to censure Austin, Richardson for alleged ethics violations rests with City Council appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Demand and Maintain Right Standing, Transparency and Accountability in Our Community
It will be our ACTIONS that will bring reform in our communities!. We, the Community, must drive progressive transformation within our law enforcement agencies, governing systems and our community members. We, the community, must be in front of everything happening in our neighborhoods. We, the community, must hold the responsibility and the control of what is acceptable and unacceptable in our own community.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves Temporary Pickleball Courts
The City Council on Monday approved the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The City is currently leasing the Jefferson School site from Pasadena Unified School District through November 30, 2027, so the courts would only be temporary. The two courts at Jefferson...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena City Council Awards Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovations Project Design Contract
The Pasadena City Council on Monday evening approved a contract that will move forward and begin the process of seismically retrofitting and renovating the currently-closed Pasadena Central Library. The contract for professional design services — totaling more than $6 million — was awarded to Gruen Associates and their team of...
Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
Antelope Valley Press
Amendment allows 873 residential lots
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots. The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Richard Bloom appointed LA County Superior Court Judge
Former Santa Monica Mayor Richard Bloom has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, beginning this week. Bloom is a graduate of Loyola Law School and worked as a sole practitioner from 1978 to 2005. He served on the Santa Monica City Council for 13 years, with multiple stints as mayor, between 1999 and 2012. He then went on to represent the 50th District in the California State assembly from 2012 until 2022, when he announced he would not be running for a sixth term.
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
2urbangirls.com
4th Industry councilmember in line for heavily discounted rent at city-owned housing
City already rents to three other councilmembers at rates as low as $710 per month. After freezing its controversial housing program for years, the City of Industry is now actively renting the heavily discounted residences again, but city officials have refused to disclose who was selected from a recent pool that included a current city councilmember and eight other applicants.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance
He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
pasadenanow.com
Interfaith Study Group to Feature Broadcast Journalist Val Zavala in Upcoming Meeting
In a world where division and intolerance seem to be on the rise, the Interfaith Study Group offers a space where people of different faiths can come together and learn from one another. Founded in 2007 by the All Saints Church in Pasadena, the Islamic Center of Southern California, and...
scvnews.com
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
