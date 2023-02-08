ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Proposal from Bay Area lawmaker would allow increases in city council salaries

SACRAMENTO – A state senator from Napa introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow increases in city council pay caps, bringing salaries more in line with the cost of living. Senate Bill 329, authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, was created in an effort to boost participation and diversity in California's city councils by allowing councils to adjust their maximum pay to reflect inflation as measured by the California Consumer Price Index. "My proposal will improve diverse representation and increase access to elected office for all Californians by making it less of a financial challenge to serve," Dodd said. The maximum amount general law cities can raise salaries for councilmembers has not been increased since 1984.  City council salary caps are based on population size provided in state law. A majority of cities in California have a population of under 35,000 and have salaries capped at $300 per month with minimal allowances, according to Dodd's office. SB 329 is expected to be heard in committee in March. The bill is supported by the League of California Cities. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver City Council breaks some language barriers for Spanish speakers

Thanks to the approval of a budget expansion to address meaningful language access for residents, Spanish speakers have new access to their Denver City Council representative and more ways to participate in council deliberations. Last year, the council began simultaneous interpretation into Spanish the council's weekly meeting. There are also resources for translating written materials like newsletters or interpretation at community meetings. A recent community meeting about East Colfax Avenue featured interpreters in four languages. Also new, Spanish-speaking residents can find information about "speaking in public hearings, comment periods, or the weekly General Public Comment Session, where the council will provide a qualified interpreter.""None of these tools for residents are useful if our staff is without tools to communicate back," said Robert Austin, a spokesperson for the council's central office, in a statement. "Each district office now has access to on-demand interpreters by phone and on-demand translation for email. Residents can feel confident that language is not a barrier to contacting and interacting with their elected representatives."   With recent developments focusing on Spanish, the council hopes to develop tools for other common languages in the area.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake Central school superintendent monitoring property tax relief, referendum bills

Local school officials are concerned about the potential impact of property tax relief legislation. A proposed bill would temporarily lower the property tax cap and create an additional homestead tax credit for the next four years. Lake Central School Superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco wants the Indiana General Assembly to cut that back to one or two years.
INDIANA STATE
WausauPilot

Water commission approves Wausau’s participation in White House lead service line replacement initiative

The Wausau Water Works Commission on Tuesday approved the city’s participation in the White House-initiated lead service line replacement program. The program, Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators Community Initiative, is being spearheaded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Under the program, which is intended for underserved communities to remove lead pipes that carry drinking water, Wausau will receive technical assistance. Wisconsin is among four states participating in the initiative along with Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy