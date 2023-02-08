Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO – A state senator from Napa introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow increases in city council pay caps, bringing salaries more in line with the cost of living. Senate Bill 329, authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, was created in an effort to boost participation and diversity in California's city councils by allowing councils to adjust their maximum pay to reflect inflation as measured by the California Consumer Price Index. "My proposal will improve diverse representation and increase access to elected office for all Californians by making it less of a financial challenge to serve," Dodd said. The maximum amount general law cities can raise salaries for councilmembers has not been increased since 1984. City council salary caps are based on population size provided in state law. A majority of cities in California have a population of under 35,000 and have salaries capped at $300 per month with minimal allowances, according to Dodd's office. SB 329 is expected to be heard in committee in March. The bill is supported by the League of California Cities.
Thanks to the approval of a budget expansion to address meaningful language access for residents, Spanish speakers have new access to their Denver City Council representative and more ways to participate in council deliberations. Last year, the council began simultaneous interpretation into Spanish the council's weekly meeting. There are also resources for translating written materials like newsletters or interpretation at community meetings. A recent community meeting about East Colfax Avenue featured interpreters in four languages. Also new, Spanish-speaking residents can find information about "speaking in public hearings, comment periods, or the weekly General Public Comment Session, where the council will provide a qualified interpreter.""None of these tools for residents are useful if our staff is without tools to communicate back," said Robert Austin, a spokesperson for the council's central office, in a statement. "Each district office now has access to on-demand interpreters by phone and on-demand translation for email. Residents can feel confident that language is not a barrier to contacting and interacting with their elected representatives." With recent developments focusing on Spanish, the council hopes to develop tools for other common languages in the area.
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
Three board members voted a year ago to defy Washington’s indoor mask mandate.
Local school officials are concerned about the potential impact of property tax relief legislation. A proposed bill would temporarily lower the property tax cap and create an additional homestead tax credit for the next four years. Lake Central School Superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco wants the Indiana General Assembly to cut that back to one or two years.
ATLANTA — Officials with the Dougherty County Judicial System have been saying for some time, “We need help.”. The state House of Representatives obviously agreed, passing a measure — House Bill 77 — Wednesday by a 166-0 vote that would provide for an additional Superior Court Judge for the Dougherty circuit.
The Wausau Water Works Commission on Tuesday approved the city’s participation in the White House-initiated lead service line replacement program. The program, Lead Service Line Replacement Accelerators Community Initiative, is being spearheaded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Under the program, which is intended for underserved communities to remove lead pipes that carry drinking water, Wausau will receive technical assistance. Wisconsin is among four states participating in the initiative along with Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
