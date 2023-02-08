Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us

Photo by Divided Equals Zero

A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagles will bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.

“The first step back to bringing us together has to start with the things we can find to have in common,” John Leister said. “Cheering for our Eagles is one of those things.”

DividedEqualsZero.com has a “ Delco is for Da Birds” hat, a “Go Birds” beanie pom-pom hat and an Eagles Brotherly/Sisterly Love T-shirt featuring the famous LOVE sculpture.

“There is a lot of spirit in the city of Philadelphia,” John Leister said.

Leister’s wife grew up in Philadelphia and his dad was an instructor at Haverford College so they know all about the region’s passion for local sports and how it brings people together from different backgrounds.

“In a way, sometimes, sports and the passion for sports is uniting because it makes you think about sports rather than the things that divide you,” John Leister said.