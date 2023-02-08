ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Trentonian

Causing good trouble in Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis offered many insights about self-empowerment and community activism. His tweet from June 2018 implored, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History In Trenton: The New Lincoln School

TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the New Lincoln School. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, the school was the last building constructed exclusively for the education of African-American children in Trenton. Opened in 1924 at 400 Montgomery Street, the school educated elementary and middle school students. By...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club

Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated

TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton High boys basketball rolls in MCT opener, wants game with Camden

TRENTON — It took a half for the top-seeded Trenton High boys basketball team to find its stride Saturday afternoon in a Mercer County Tournament opener, but once it did the result was a totally predictable 59-27 win over outmatched Princeton Day. With the victory, Trenton (23-1) advanced to...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Delaware Valley, North Hunterdon go for state wrestling titles

Two Trentonian area teams will be in action on Sunday competing for NJSIAA group state wrestling championships at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mikes Arena. One is Delaware Valley, which will face Paulsboro for the Group I state title at 1:30 p.m. The other is North Hunterdon, which will take on Jackson Memorial at 11 a.m. for the Group IV championship.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Trentonian

Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton

EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Trentonian

Rutgers men’s basketball goes cold, falls to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win Saturday. The Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

