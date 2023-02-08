Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Causing good trouble in Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis offered many insights about self-empowerment and community activism. His tweet from June 2018 implored, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Celebrating Black History In Trenton: The New Lincoln School
TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the New Lincoln School. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, the school was the last building constructed exclusively for the education of African-American children in Trenton. Opened in 1924 at 400 Montgomery Street, the school educated elementary and middle school students. By...
Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club
Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated
TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
Trenton High boys basketball rolls in MCT opener, wants game with Camden
TRENTON — It took a half for the top-seeded Trenton High boys basketball team to find its stride Saturday afternoon in a Mercer County Tournament opener, but once it did the result was a totally predictable 59-27 win over outmatched Princeton Day. With the victory, Trenton (23-1) advanced to...
Izzy Augustine’s seven 3-pointers help Pennington girls basketball escape Trenton Catholic in MCT action
PENNINGTON — As two former Mercer County Tournament champions, the Pennington School and Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy varsity girls’ basketball teams wanted badly to advance to Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena, site of the Championship Bracket’s semifinal and final rounds. With a quarterfinal match-up Saturday at Sparks...
Delaware Valley, North Hunterdon go for state wrestling titles
Two Trentonian area teams will be in action on Sunday competing for NJSIAA group state wrestling championships at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mikes Arena. One is Delaware Valley, which will face Paulsboro for the Group I state title at 1:30 p.m. The other is North Hunterdon, which will take on Jackson Memorial at 11 a.m. for the Group IV championship.
Trenton High School faces heightened security after gun incident (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
TRENTON— Trenton Central High School students faced upgraded security measures Thursday morning as school officials responded hours after police found a backpack containing one handgun and ammunition on the Chambers Street campus. Police identified Breion Crayton, 19, as the book bag owner. He remains on the loose as police...
Fractured vote for Trenton council prez job continues dysfunction (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The Trentonian published this report about a recent meeting of Trenton City Council. After a brief public comment, each council member thanked everyone in attendance, spoke about their excitement for the future of Trenton, and the importance of teamwork to propel the city to greater heights. Teamwork? West Ward Councilwoman...
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
Simone Pintinalli’s 3-pointer sends Notre Dame girls basketball to MCT semifinals
ALLENTOWN — Simone Pintinalli knew the ball was coming her way. All the Colonial Valley Conference’s leading 3-point shooter had to do was make the shot to send the Notre Dame high girls basketball team to the semifinals of the Mercer County Tournament. Swish. Pintinalli’s 3-ball with two...
Trentonian’s Pet of the Week: Lex is at the Trenton Animal Shelter
Lex is looking for his forever home while he spends some time at the Trenton Animal Shelter. He’s under two years old and has been in the shelter for a few months. He’s very friendly with people and would love some space to run around. This is just...
Tosan Evbuomwan answers challenge for first place Princeton men’s basketball
The Princeton men’s basketball had just lost for the first time in Ivy League play at Brown — a game it led by double digits in the second half and should have won — and coach Mitch Henderson wanted more from the reigning Ivy Player of the Year.
Princeton men’s basketball stumbles in 2nd half of loss to Dartmouth
That’s going to be a long bus ride home. The Princeton men’s basketball team’s hold on sole possession of first place in the Ivy League slipped away following a second-half collapse in an 83-76 setback to Dartmouth at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H., on Saturday afternoon. The...
Kenny Rankin scores career-high 31 as Ewing boys basketball coasts past WW-P South in MCT quarterfinals
EWING — Judging by his energy level and aggressive moves up and down the court, it was safe to say that Kenny Rankin was well aware that the Mercer County Tournament had begun. The 6-foot-1 senior plays stronger than his height would indicate as a force both on the...
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Rutgers men’s basketball goes cold, falls to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win Saturday. The Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run.
