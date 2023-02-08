ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County installs donation boxes to aid people of Turkey after earthquake

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Monroe County leaders are urging residents to donate items in order to aid the people of Turkey and Syria after a devastating earthquake left thousands dead and large amounts of destruction.

According to a statement made by County Executive Adam Bello, those looking to help can drop off items such as winter clothes, baby formula, diapers, cleaning supplies, and non-prescription medicine to collection boxes installed at several Monroe County buildings.

Bello says that this effort is a collaboration between the county and the Turkish Society of Rochester, with the organization also setting up several donation options to aid the people of Turkey.

“Thousands of people lost their lives in this historic catastrophe that devastated Türkiye and Syria, and many of our residents have family and loved ones abroad who need our help,” Bello said. “Our community is one of generosity and kindness for those in need.”

The donated items will be sent out by the end of the day on Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so at the following locations during business hours:

  • The Monroe County Office Building (39 W. Main St.)
  • Henrietta DMV (1225 Jefferson Rd, Suite A26)
  • Irondequoit DMV (545 Titus Ave.)
  • Rochester DMv (200 E. Main St., Ste. 101)
  • Greece DMV (The Mall at Greece Ridge)
