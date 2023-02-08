New Initiative for Global Impact through the International Visitor Leadership Program

Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students
Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Cornell Daily Sun
Students Explore Cornell’s Social, Pre-Professional and Extracurricular Organizations at Spring ClubFest
Students browsed Cornell’s offering of student organizations and explored their future possibilities last Sunday at ClubFest in Barton Hall. Now in its 19th year, ClubFest featured over 400 student clubs, Cornell-affiliated programs and pre-professional organizations. Clubs handed out quarter-cards and other advertising materials, chatted with prospective new members and distributed candy to passersby.
On any given day, nearly 407,000 children are in foster care in America
On any given day, nearly 407,000 children are in foster care in America. In 2019, Child Protection Service agencies received an estimated 4.4 million referrals involving the alleged maltreatment.
Gilbert Allen shares the benefit of investing in your education
Gilbert Allen is the director of clinical services for Shelter Inc. He trains, mentors and coaches aspiring clinicians and entrepreneurs. Allen’s inauspicious beginning did not derail him, it propelled his journey and he uses those hard-won lessons to help others. Growing up in poverty, being unhoused and having an...
packworld.com
Healthcare Packaging Takeback Programs 101
Whether via store drop-off or shipping from home, a number of packaging material re-use or takeback schemes have been implemented for consumer packaged goods. But the landscape is changing for healthcare, too. Ellen Struthers is a principal consultant at Anthesis Group, a global sustainability consultancy that works across a variety...
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
Opinion: Housing projects aim to build, yet destroy campus culture
Bier Stube, a South Campus bar, faces potential demolition due to new apartment complex. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Venture inside Bier Stube on any given night, and you’ll see and hear many different things.
psychreg.org
Launch of Loop Not Luck – First Job Board Designed Specifically to Connect Underrepresented Candidates to Tailored Career Opportunities
Loop Not Luck, recently launched, is the UK’s first intersectional diversity recruiting platform specifically designed to represent and connect diverse talent. Loop Not Luck was built with the mission of improving social mobility across the United Kingdom by connecting underrepresented candidates to tailored career opportunities. Loop Not Luck works with junior candidates and covers all industries.
Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/ Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How do Organizations Use Social Media?
Social media has become an integral part of the way organizations interact with the public. From corporations to non-profits, organizations of all types have embraced social media as a means of communicating with customers, members, and the general public. But how exactly do organizations use social media? This article will explore the various ways organizations use social media, with a focus on government social media campaigns.
New Laws Aim to Transform US Food System for the Better
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has praised federal lawmakers for introducing bills to transform the American food system. The four bills include the Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act, the Farm System Reform Act, the Protecting America's Meatpacking Workers Act, and the Protect America's Children from Toxic Pesticides Act.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Nursing diploma scheme likely not contained to Florida
The nursing diploma scheme may go beyond Florida as state boards check their staff records, according to Dr. Dani Bowie, vice president of Clinical Strategy and Transformation for staffing firm Trusted Health. "The expectation is that this is not contained to Florida," Bowie said. Because there is no national governance...
