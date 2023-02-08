ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Judge Rules PA’s School Funding System Is Unconstitutional

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxqHU_0kgO0VHl00
Supporters participate in a school funding rally on the steps of the Capitol Building in HarrisburgPhoto byThe Philadelphia Inquirer

In a landmark school funding case that involved the William Penn School District in Delaware County, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer ruled today that petitioners demonstrated “manifest deficiencies” between low- and high-wealth districts, declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional.

Judge Jubilerer presided over a three-month trial that ended a year ago in a lawsuit brought by William Penn and other school districts, parents, and advocacy groups against the state, writes Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The plaintiffs in the case argued the state underfunded public schools, creating a disparity between wealthier and poorer districts that end up relying largely on local tax revenue. Districts in wealthier communities have more revenue and can provide more and better resources than poorer districts.

In a 786-page decision, Judge Jubilerer said there was “no rational basis” for the disparities between the school districts and that students in lower-wealth districts are being deprived of their constitutional right to equal protection of law.

The Pennsylvania Constitution requires that lawmakers provide a “thorough and efficient system” of education.

The decision is expected to be appealed but it is not clear what the next step will be following the ruling.

“The Court is in uncharted territory with this landmark case,” Jubilerer said. “Therefore, it seems only reasonable to allow Respondents, comprised of the Executive and Legislative branches of government and administrative agencies with expertise in the field of education, the first opportunity, in conjunction with Petitioners, to devise a plan to address the constitutional deficiencies identified herein.”

Read more about the judge’s decision in this landmark school funding case in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 2

Leane Irby
2d ago

Every thing is on the Crazy side is diffently Crazy....Now the Schools ..Books..Votes..Ect.They think Money can buy them what ever they want ...Laws need to be met..

Reply
2
Related
CBS San Francisco

New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
M. L. French

Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers heard from several court clerks Monday who oppose legislation that would prohibit them from personally pocketing fees they collect from processing passports. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), would also require clerks to disclose the total amount of processing fees...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Constitutional amendment giving prisoners right to vote may also give them right to hold office

(The Center Square) - On Jan 6, a constitutional amendment which would give prisoners the right to vote was introduced by self-described community organizer, policy expert and published academic, Isaac Bryan a Democratic state assemblymember. The Assembly Constitutional Amendment (ACA 4) introduced by Bryon who chairs the Elections Committee and Committee on Poverty & Economic Inclusion, was co-authored by Assembly Members Bonta, Jackson, Kalra, Weber, and Wilson and removes wording in Section 4 of Article II which states, “The Legislature shall prohibit improper practices that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy