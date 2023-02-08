No deal between Memphis in May, Memphis River Parks jeopardizes event at Tom Lee Park this year

Read full article on original website
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Funeral arrangements announced for FOX13′s Tom Dees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 today. Born in Indiana, Tom’s childhood...
‘My son right now is smiling down’: Tom Lee Park honors Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dedication on Friday afternoon at Tom Lee Park focused on something Tyre Nichols loved. At the Memphis city park, the Hyde Family Foundation decided to name its sunset canopy in memory of Nichols, who died three days after confrontations with Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7.
Smoking Up Success: Cozy Corner’s pitmaster reflects on decades of deliciousness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 45-year-old Memphis tradition is still smoking up some of the best barbecue in the world. Cozy Corner in North Memphis opened in 1977 as a family business, and their history-making matriarch has been credited with continuing the restaurant’s success. FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda spoke with Desiree Robinson about the pitmaster’s journey to becoming the first Black woman to be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame. She says the secret to her success started with her husband.
American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
Residents near South Memphis plant say cancer study overdue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For decades, the Environmental Protection Agency said ethylene oxide was not a dangerous chemical. Now, the agency acknowledges that that early evaluation was wrong. This could mean so much for some living in South Memphis near the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant. “I mean, I have...
Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt posts about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
wpln.org
Tyre Nichols’ death thrust Tennessee’s policing into the national spotlight. Still, state Republicans want to abolish community-led police oversight boards.
Just days after body camera footage was released showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, Tennessee Republicans filed a bill that would take police oversight powers away from civilian boards. The bill would abolish existing community oversight boards, like those in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, and...
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
Garden & Gun
Memphis’s First Modern Whiskey Is Crafted by Tennessee’s First Female Master Distiller
Every start-up whiskey maker strives to back their brand with a memorable story that helps it rise above the craft-spirits deluge of recent years. For Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis, the challenge is picking which storyline to lead with. Right off the bat, there’s the rebirth of a historic whiskey...
TN bill would curtail authority of community police review boards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Critics are voicing alarm at a Tennessee state senator’s proposed bill to revamp and limit the authority of citizen review boards that independently review complaints of police misconduct. The timing of the proposed bill could not be more sensitive in light of the beating and...
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returning home, expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry “The King” Lawler, a pro wrestling Hall of Famer and Memphis native, is returning to his Florida home on Thursday after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. A post from his official Twitter account on Thursday said that doctors are “hopeful for...
Orange Mound Energizers spread joy to community through dance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As people get older, it’s recommended to stay active, exercise and move around. A group of ladies in Orange Mound is making it easier and fun for seniors to stay active. The Orange Mound Energizers formed in 1982. Vanessa Saine, the instructor for the Energizers,...
