No deal between Memphis in May, Memphis River Parks jeopardizes event at Tom Lee Park this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 45-year-old Memphis tradition is still smoking up some of the best barbecue in the world. Cozy Corner in North Memphis opened in 1977 as a family business, and their history-making matriarch has been credited with continuing the restaurant’s success. FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda spoke with Desiree Robinson about the pitmaster’s journey to becoming the first Black woman to be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame. She says the secret to her success started with her husband.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO