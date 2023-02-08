ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

utc.edu

UTC to become regional hub for Rural Schools Collaborative

A new partnership between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the Rural Schools Collaborative aims to improve the K–12 education workforce throughout Appalachia and offer additional opportunities to increase the visibility and profile of rural schools and educators. With a mission of building sustainable rural communities through a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video

A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference

We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

A Milestone For The Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert

This weekend, a concert that honors two music educators in the Chattanooga area returns for its thirtieth year. Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song will present the Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert - free and open to the public - on Sunday at 3 PM at the Baylor School’s Alumni Chapel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14

The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns

Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN

