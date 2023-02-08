Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
utc.edu
UTC to become regional hub for Rural Schools Collaborative
A new partnership between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the Rural Schools Collaborative aims to improve the K–12 education workforce throughout Appalachia and offer additional opportunities to increase the visibility and profile of rural schools and educators. With a mission of building sustainable rural communities through a...
utc.edu
Empowering their future: Female high school students learn about careers in finance and economics
Emmy Holliday is interested in finance or accounting as possible majors when she gets to college, “but I don’t know a whole lot about them.”. “Most people are like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of math,’ but I like doing math,” explained Holliday, a senior at Chattanooga Christian School.
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
mymix1041.com
Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference
We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
wutc.org
A Milestone For The Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert
This weekend, a concert that honors two music educators in the Chattanooga area returns for its thirtieth year. Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song will present the Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert - free and open to the public - on Sunday at 3 PM at the Baylor School’s Alumni Chapel.
WTVCFOX
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
WDEF
From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WDEF
Jasen Brooks: from riding the bench to D1 basketball player
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Jasen Brooks will be playing at the next level of basketball. He is a standout on the court but, it hasn’t always been like that.
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Riverbend Festival Celebrates 40 Years With 2023 Event Set For June 2-4
Since it's start in 1982 at Ross’s Landing at a time when most of the buildings were boarded up, and few had reason to come to the riverfront, the Riverbend Festival has ignited civic pride, stimulated business and civic leaders to rethink downtown, and showcased the arts. Today, Riverbend...
WDEF
Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns
Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
