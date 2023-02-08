Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

Photo by iStock.

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.

Refurbish your resume

Employers are looking for an easy-to-read, updated resume with your latest experience and skills. Ask a friend to read it over with a fresh set of eyes. Make sure you tailor your resume to the position you’re applying for.

Clean up your socials

Employers are looking at your Instagram comments and tweets. Make sure you don’t have anything that would make you look unprofessional.

Mentorship is key

Access your personal and professional network for career advice. A person who might be a step ahead of you can offer some much-needed wisdom and tips on your job search.

Ask yourself what you want

Really sit down with yourself and ask what you want out of your next job position. Is it remote or hybrid? Is the ideal boss laid-back or strict? Do you want to stick with your industry or pivot entirely?

Take care of yourself

Job searching can be taxing, and applications are often tedious. Make sure you take a break and focus on doing things that bring you joy.

Read more about tips for jobseekers on The Motley Fool.

----

Wilmington University , the sponsor of VISTA Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.