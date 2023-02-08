ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VISTA.Today

Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J74CS_0kgNxvTS00
Photo byiStock.

It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.  

Refurbish your resume 

Employers are looking for an easy-to-read, updated resume with your latest experience and skills. Ask a friend to read it over with a fresh set of eyes. Make sure you tailor your resume to the position you’re applying for.  

Clean up your socials 

Employers are looking at your Instagram comments and tweets. Make sure you don’t have anything that would make you look unprofessional.  

Mentorship is key 

Access your personal and professional network for career advice. A person who might be a step ahead of you can offer some much-needed wisdom and tips on your job search.  

Ask yourself what you want 

Really sit down with yourself and ask what you want out of your next job position. Is it remote or hybrid? Is the ideal boss laid-back or strict? Do you want to stick with your industry or pivot entirely? 

Take care of yourself 

Job searching can be taxing, and applications are often tedious. Make sure you take a break and focus on doing things that bring you joy.  

Read more about tips for jobseekers on The Motley Fool.

----

Wilmington University, the sponsor of VISTA Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Five Low Stress and (Mostly) High Paying Jobs

It’s no question that our full-time jobs can cause a great deal of stress. Here are the best low-stress (and some high-paying) jobs according to the website Career Sherpa. Massage therapists help alleviate tension in your body, but the job itself is also in a low stress environment. Typically, spas or other venues that offer massage therapy services try to maintain a zen ambiance.
VISTA.Today

How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
VISTA.Today

Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns

When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
MARYLAND STATE
VISTA.Today

Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive

Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
VISTA.Today

Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate

High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes. Not Keeping Money Lying Dormant. Building true wealth requires...
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy