Utah State

WHAS 11

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober

Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
WHAS 11

Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up. She said that...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband

Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.  On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that  Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
WHAS 11

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos

Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.
WHAS 11

Chrishell Stause Underwent Surgery to Have an Ovarian Cyst Removed

Chrishell Stause is sharing a health update after going under the knife. The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a selfie from her hospital bed after undergoing an operation to remove an ovarian cyst which had been causing her pain and discomfort. "Had minor...
WHAS 11

Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture' After Traditional Marriage Comments

Candace Cameron Bure is decrying "cancel culture" in the wake of the backlash against her following remarks she made about "traditional marriage" that many felt were homophobic and insulting. In a recent interview with the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadlerpodcast, Bure shared, "Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and...
WHAS 11

How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Feel About Viral GRAMMYs Memes: Source

Keeping his head held high! It seems that Ben Affleck isn't letting some viral memes get under his skin. A source reveals that Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are aware of the memes about his seemingly less-than-enthusiastic time at this year's GRAMMY Awards, and they aren't paying much attention.
WHAS 11

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah

Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
WHAS 11

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...

