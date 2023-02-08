Read full article on original website
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober
Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up. She said that...
Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband
Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos
Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.
Chrishell Stause Underwent Surgery to Have an Ovarian Cyst Removed
Chrishell Stause is sharing a health update after going under the knife. The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a selfie from her hospital bed after undergoing an operation to remove an ovarian cyst which had been causing her pain and discomfort. "Had minor...
Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture' After Traditional Marriage Comments
Candace Cameron Bure is decrying "cancel culture" in the wake of the backlash against her following remarks she made about "traditional marriage" that many felt were homophobic and insulting. In a recent interview with the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadlerpodcast, Bure shared, "Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and...
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Feel About Viral GRAMMYs Memes: Source
Keeping his head held high! It seems that Ben Affleck isn't letting some viral memes get under his skin. A source reveals that Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are aware of the memes about his seemingly less-than-enthusiastic time at this year's GRAMMY Awards, and they aren't paying much attention.
Lea Michele Mocks Rumor She Doesn't Know How to Read in Funny TikTok About Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Memoir
Lea Michele has a deadline! The 36-year-old Funny Girl star poked fun at a viral rumor that she doesn't know how to read in a new TikTok video. The actress posted a photo of the news that Barbra Streisand -- one of Michele's idols who originated the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway -- is releasing a memoir this fall.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Wife Allison Holker Files for Control of His Estate
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is dealing with the legal aftermath of his death by suicide. Boss died on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He left behind Holker and their three children. According to court documents obtained by ET, Boss died without a will, forcing Holker...
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah
Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
'Summer House's Carl Radke Left Loverboy and Is Building His Next Chapter With Lindsay Hubbard (Exclusive)
Loverboy no more! Well, at least not every day. After three years, Carl Radke is no longer working for the canned alcohol business founded by his Summer House castmate, Kyle Cooke. "I'm still an investor, I'm very proud of that," Carl tells ET, sitting down in New York City alongside...
Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays
Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
Brie Bella Reveals Why She Thought Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Would Not Happen (Exclusive)
Brie Bella wasn't sure if Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev would ever say "I do." On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Bella twins at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and Brie revealed why she doubted that her sister would make it down the aisle. "I...
