Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado Drops Jose Angulo Twice, Stops Him in Seventh
Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped Jose Angulo twice en route to a seventh round knockout victory Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improves to 9-0, 9 knockouts. The fight was fought at a tactical pace from the opening round as...
CBS Sports
Santa Clara vs. San Diego live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: San Diego 11-14; Santa Clara 17-8 After a three-game homestand, the San Diego Toreros will be on the road. San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. The Toreros lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 74-78 and 66-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the fifth season of the PFL start? Date, matchups & channel of PFL 2023 season opener
Following an exciting 2022 campaign, the Professional Fighters League will look to pick up where it left off in 2023. The PFL announced its return with a slate of events starting in April. Fights on April 1, April 7, and April 14 will take place inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada.
