Current Records: San Diego 11-14; Santa Clara 17-8 After a three-game homestand, the San Diego Toreros will be on the road. San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. The Toreros lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 74-78 and 66-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO