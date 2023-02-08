ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Ernesto Mercado Drops Jose Angulo Twice, Stops Him in Seventh

Junior welterweight prospect Ernesto Mercado dropped Jose Angulo twice en route to a seventh round knockout victory Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, who resides in nearby Pomona, improves to 9-0, 9 knockouts. The fight was fought at a tactical pace from the opening round as...
CBS Sports

Santa Clara vs. San Diego live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Current Records: San Diego 11-14; Santa Clara 17-8 After a three-game homestand, the San Diego Toreros will be on the road. San Diego and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Leavey Center. The Toreros lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 74-78 and 66-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
