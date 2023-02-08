ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PC7yJ_0kgNrLLu00

A woman was rescues from a duplex after a fire caused the roof to cave in on Mondovi Lane Wednesday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the damage to both homes in the duplex is considerable, but no one was hurt. The Red Cross was called to help both owners.

JFRD said that the cause of the fire is still unknown, but they are investigating the cause.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson is at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

