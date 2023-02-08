Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park

A woman was rescues from a duplex after a fire caused the roof to cave in on Mondovi Lane Wednesday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the damage to both homes in the duplex is considerable, but no one was hurt. The Red Cross was called to help both owners.

JFRD said that the cause of the fire is still unknown, but they are investigating the cause.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson is at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.