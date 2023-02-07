Read full article on original website
WATE
TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award
The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
Republicans want to do away with federal funding for Tennessee schools
Republicans in leadership proposed Wednesday rejecting federal funding when it comes to Tennessee schools.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
tnledger.com
Backyard solution to housing shortage
But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
womanaroundtown.com
10 Best Places To Travel To In Tennessee
Vacations help people ditch their everyday routine for a while and forget their worries. No wonder 75% of Americans planned a vacation last year. So, where are you planning to go this year?. When it comes to planning a vacation, you won’t find an option better than the Volunteer State,...
WTVCFOX
Dollars for diapers? Some parents in Tennessee could benefit from TennCare expansion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Extra dollars for diapers? That's now a possibility for new parents in Tennessee who are struggling to make ends meet. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed millions to expand TennCare health coverage in his State of the State address earlier this week. If approved. $18.7 million would...
WATE
TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education money
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education …. Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. News at...
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care
Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.
New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
Fentanyl-laced drugs linked to cartels coming into Tennessee, officials say
Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, just over 103 pounds of fentanyl-laced drugs were taken off the streets and two Californians were arrested in Murfreesboro last weekend.
WKRN
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns
The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
