Tennessee State

WATE

TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award

The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN
womanaroundtown.com

10 Best Places To Travel To In Tennessee

Vacations help people ditch their everyday routine for a while and forget their worries. No wonder 75% of Americans planned a vacation last year. So, where are you planning to go this year?. When it comes to planning a vacation, you won’t find an option better than the Volunteer State,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education money

Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education …. Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. News at...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns

The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Redhead murders investigation. TN students investigate string of interstate...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE

