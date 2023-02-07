Read full article on original website
Related
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries
None of the batteries used have been modified before repurposing.
Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan
Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
Industrial Distribution
Lifeline Will Prevent Demise of Britishvolt EV Factory
In mid-2022, reports began to emerge suggesting that a British EV battery company was on “life support.”. Once hailed as a key driver of Britain’s EV market, Britishvolt was set to build a gigafactory to produce 30 gigawatt-hours worth of batteries. The project was backed by billions from...
Biden administration grants $2 billion loan for electric vehicle battery materials
The Energy Department loan to recycling company Redwood Materials is meant to enable the domestic production of a million electric vehicles per year.
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
Harris to Promote Electric Vehicles While in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A few more details have been released on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to St. Cloud Thursday. She will be making an appearance at New Flyer. In a news release, the company says the Vice President will be highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying union jobs.
msn.com
Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
insideevs.com
Electric Car Battery Investments Skyrocketed In 2022
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
theevreport.com
Amtech Systems Subsidiary Receives Repeat Orders for Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces for EV Production
TEMPE, Ariz. – Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that its subsidiary, BTU International, has received follow-on orders for controlled atmosphere belt furnaces. These furnaces will be used in thermal processing applications in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), including brazing and sintering for EV battery cooling and electronic controls.
Jalopnik
Bank of America Becomes First National Bank to Let Customers Finance Chargers With Their EVs
As electric vehicles gain traction in the U.S., more and more companies are looking to make the consumer transition to electrification easier. Some companies are making some surprising moves, like Bank of America. The bank has announced that it will allow customers to bundle financing of EVs and chargers to make EV ownership easier. That makes BofA the first national bank to offer such a program.
Biden administration awards $2 billion loan to EV battery recycling company as US plays catch-up: report
The Biden administration awarded a conditional $2 billion green energy loan to Nevada-based recycling venture company Redwood Materials, started by a former CTO at Tesla.
Company says it’s built first-ever EV battery using coal
Coal mining may still be a factor for energy production in the future despite the move toward green energy.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van will be built and sold in U.S.
Mercedes-Benz has sold an electric version of the Sprinter on the other side of the pond for many years, but the van didn't receive clearance to travel to the United States. That's about to change: The battery-powered cargo hauler just received a series of significant powertrain updates, including more driving range, and it's scheduled to reach our shores in the second half of 2023. It will be built here as well.
Carscoops
Attention Coloradans, You Can Now Buy A Genesis EV
Genesis is growing the footprint of its electric vehicles across the United States, announcing that its EVs are now available in Colorado. Prior to this announcement, U.S. shoppers looking to pick up the keys to the GV60 from Genesis could only do so in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington. Meanwhile, the Genesis Electrified G80 had previously only been available from select retailers in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
Comments / 0