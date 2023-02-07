ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
CBS News

Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan

Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
NEVADA STATE
Industrial Distribution

Lifeline Will Prevent Demise of Britishvolt EV Factory

In mid-2022, reports began to emerge suggesting that a British EV battery company was on “life support.”. Once hailed as a key driver of Britain’s EV market, Britishvolt was set to build a gigafactory to produce 30 gigawatt-hours worth of batteries. The project was backed by billions from...
Top Speed

Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries

The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Electric Car Battery Investments Skyrocketed In 2022

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
GEORGIA STATE
theevreport.com

Amtech Systems Subsidiary Receives Repeat Orders for Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces for EV Production

TEMPE, Ariz. – Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that its subsidiary, BTU International, has received follow-on orders for controlled atmosphere belt furnaces. These furnaces will be used in thermal processing applications in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), including brazing and sintering for EV battery cooling and electronic controls.
Jalopnik

Bank of America Becomes First National Bank to Let Customers Finance Chargers With Their EVs

As electric vehicles gain traction in the U.S., more and more companies are looking to make the consumer transition to electrification easier. Some companies are making some surprising moves, like Bank of America. The bank has announced that it will allow customers to bundle financing of EVs and chargers to make EV ownership easier. That makes BofA the first national bank to offer such a program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van will be built and sold in U.S.

Mercedes-Benz has sold an electric version of the Sprinter on the other side of the pond for many years, but the van didn't receive clearance to travel to the United States. That's about to change: The battery-powered cargo hauler just received a series of significant powertrain updates, including more driving range, and it's scheduled to reach our shores in the second half of 2023. It will be built here as well.
Carscoops

Attention Coloradans, You Can Now Buy A Genesis EV

Genesis is growing the footprint of its electric vehicles across the United States, announcing that its EVs are now available in Colorado. Prior to this announcement, U.S. shoppers looking to pick up the keys to the GV60 from Genesis could only do so in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington. Meanwhile, the Genesis Electrified G80 had previously only been available from select retailers in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
COLORADO STATE

