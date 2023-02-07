ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Family awarded $10.5 million for newlywed beheaded by gate at Utah park

The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist who was killed in a 2020 accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled this week. Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo was decapitated when a metal gate at the park sliced through the passenger door of a car driven by her new husband.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Nakajjigo celebrated the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history."By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the...
UTAH STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Utah Is Worth A Trip To The Country

There is something special about a visit to the country. In fact, in many of these rural areas, you can find some of the greatest hidden gems. That’s the case with J C’s Country Diner in the small town of Tremonton in northern Utah. This family restaurant and coffee shop is where you can enjoy a home-cooked meal, friendly service, and a cozy atmosphere. This is one restaurant that is well worth a trip to the country.
TREMONTON, UT
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri named one of the worst states to drive

KSNF/KODE — Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons, including population, weather, and government investments. Personal finance website, WalletHub took a look at...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures consider education savings accounts

(The Center Square) – Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account. ...
IDAHO STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Utah You Have to Visit

Hot springs in Utah will make you go, “Aaaaahhhhh.” The simple mention of hot springs seems to bring about a drop of the shoulders and a dreamy look. Those are then immediately followed by an intense search for where to find the closest hot springs. However, there’s no...
UTAH STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Chinese spy balloon flew across the Midwest. Did it pass over Iowa?

A spy balloon the Chinese government operated floated across the continental United States last week — and Iowa was likely near its path. The balloon fueled a flurry of panic and speculation across the country and placed an even greater strain on U.S.-China relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China as the mysterious balloon floated over the United States.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy