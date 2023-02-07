The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist who was killed in a 2020 accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled this week. Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo was decapitated when a metal gate at the park sliced through the passenger door of a car driven by her new husband.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Nakajjigo celebrated the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history."By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the...

