Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Kecoughtan, Phoebus students to participate in Project Inclusion Program
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Students and educators from Kecoughtan and Phoebus high schools will participate in the Project Inclusion retreat program. The program will take place at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center from Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12. Project inclusion brings high school students together to...
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival
As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.
With VB Strawberry Fest cancelled, residents & businesses say that's 'a bummer'
A staple since the 80’s, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. The big announcement about the prominent event was made Tuesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Resident Input Requested At Community Plan Checkpoint Meeting February 15
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton will hold a community Plan checkpoint meeting on Wednesday, February 15 at the Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center from 6:30pm to 8pm. The neighborhood center is located at 231 Lincoln St. in Hampton. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to offer input on...
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District
Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
13newsnow.com
Cupid Undie Run set to return to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the season of love, and giving back to others in your community and beyond is one of the most loving things that you can do. The annual "Cupid Undie Run" will be held on February 11 from noon to 4 p.m., starting at Calypso Bar & Grill.
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
NN school board hopes new member can tackle safety concerns, school culture
A new face joined the Newport News School Board Thursday. The appointment comes at a time when the school district is under immense heat following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
flcourier.com
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Why 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled
For the fourth straight year, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled. News 3 is talking with festival organizers and a Virginia Beach city council member about the reason behind the move.
peninsulachronicle.com
Riverside Moving Into Old Farm Fresh Space In Hampton
HAMPTON—Riverside Health System will soon be moving into the former Farm Fresh space located at 30 Towne Centre Way in Hampton. No opening date has been set yet, but Riverside sources confirm the space will primarily be used for internal and family medicine, and may also include ophthalmology. Farm...
Suffolk park to host dog days
The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Dog Days at Lake Meade Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
trazeetravel.com
2023 Festivals in Virginia Beach
As Virginia Beach, Virginia, celebrates its 60th anniversary, the city offers travelers and locals a full roster of festivals and special events throughout the year. The annual Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest takes place Feb. 11–12. Enjoy the region’s best wine, cider and beer. March. Take part in the...
Hampton Restaurant Week is happening for two weeks in March
The promotion is happening from March 5-19.
Townhomes, apartments coming to site of former Hampton public housing complex
Wednesday night, City Council approved the rezoning of roughly 23 acres for the development of hundreds of new townhomes and apartments at the former site of the Lincoln Park public housing community.
WAVY News 10
Hampton School Board searching for superintendent
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board has announced that it is seeking public input on qualifications they want to see in a new superintendent. The division’s current superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, has announced he will retire effective July 1 after working in public education for 32 years.
