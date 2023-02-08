Read full article on original website
dakotafreepress.com
HB 1221: Free School Meals for Every Student in South Dakota!
Earlier this month US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the "Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative to reward schools that go above and beyond in the health of their meals, as well as provide grants to small and rural schools to improve the nutrition in their lunchrooms." USDA wants to restrict sugar, sodium and non-whole grains in school meals and make other changes to the program.
dakotafreepress.com
Marijuana Advocates Consider Campaign to Repeal Single-Subject Rule, Vote Again on Marijuana
In 2018, South Dakota voters incorrectly and anti-democratically approved Amendment Z, the single-subject rule for proposed constitutional amendments. In 2021, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Supreme Court used Amendment Z to kill Amendment A, the 2020 initiated amendment that voters approved to legalize marijuana. Marijuana advocates have initiatives in the hopper to redress both injustices.
dakotafreepress.com
More Socialist Handouts for Big Ag: Riverview Dairy, Norway Pork Get GOED Grants
Yes, socialized agriculture, socialized dairies, socialized cheese, socialized livestock production, a socialized timber industry, socialized air service, socialized freight rail, a socialized nursing home industry, a socialized internet, socialized gas well remediation and now a socialized water system are all fine with Republicans in South Dakota but then they insist single-payer medical insurance is socialized medicine.
