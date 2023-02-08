Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Free school lunch proposal to be heard in SD House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freshman Democrat Rep. Kadyn Wittman wants to stop charging children for school lunches. That’s the purpose of her bill, HB 1221, titled “An Act to provide free school lunches for students.”. At heart, the bill is simple. It takes a current state...
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
PIERRE, S.D. — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state's decision to terminate a contract with the group last December.The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that alleges that the decision to terminate the contract — which resulted in the group losing a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was discrimination.It comes as the transgender community has raised concern over a bill to ban minors' access to gender-affirming health care. That bill has passed...
Bill to prohibit care for transgender kids heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
Access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors in South Dakota could soon be restricted.
KELOLAND TV
DOE: 940 comments of 1,094 oppose proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents discussed the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education Standard’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which were...
KELOLAND TV
Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards
The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotafreepress.com
Marijuana Advocates Consider Campaign to Repeal Single-Subject Rule, Vote Again on Marijuana
In 2018, South Dakota voters incorrectly and anti-democratically approved Amendment Z, the single-subject rule for proposed constitutional amendments. In 2021, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Supreme Court used Amendment Z to kill Amendment A, the 2020 initiated amendment that voters approved to legalize marijuana. Marijuana advocates have initiatives in the hopper to redress both injustices.
them.us
South Dakota Set to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth
The South Dakota state senate has approved a new ban on gender-affirming care that would effectively detransition all transgender youth in the state before year’s end. It is now headed to the desk of Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who is expected to sign it. If she does, South Dakota will be the second state to ban gender-affirming care for minors this year after the Utah legislature passed similar legislation in January.
Noem’s paid family leave bill referred to House Committee on Appropriations
The discussion on Governor Noem's proposed paid family leave plan will face further discussion in the House Committee on Appropriations.
KELOLAND TV
Democrats: Noem not reaching across the aisle, answering questions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Democrats in the state Legislature have not been impressed with Gov. Kristi Noem’s approach during the 2023 session. While the balance of power in Pierre tilts heavily towards Republican members (94-11), lawmakers in the minority party said they were promised communication with the governor’s office during the 38-day session.
dakotafreepress.com
HB 1221: Free School Meals for Every Student in South Dakota!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. Earlier this month US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the “Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative to reward schools that go above and beyond in the health of their meals, as well as provide grants to small and rural schools to improve the nutrition in their lunchrooms.” USDA wants to restrict sugar, sodium and non-whole grains in school meals and make other changes to the program.
Resolution to affirm access to contraception in SD fails
In the wake of the Dobbs decision, advocates in South Dakota are worried that access to contraception could be restricted.
q957.com
South Dakota AG joins gun lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that South Dakota has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against federal requirements that impact pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. The lawsuit opposes a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, which was finalized...
KELOLAND TV
Noem plans DC speech trip
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman has confirmed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will make three speeches over the course of three days next week to audiences in Washington, D.C. Word of the Republican governor’s plans initially circulated Wednesday on the national website for Fox News and the...
KELOLAND TV
Transformation Project files lawsuit against Noem, Secretary of Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and the Secretary of Health in their official capacities. In December, the state’s Department of Health terminated a contract it had with the advocacy group. That contract allowed the organization to...
brookingsradio.com
Governor Noem signs disaster declaration for December storms in Brookings and 15 other counties
Governor Kristi Noem has declared a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms in December. The order declares a disaster in Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp Counties. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota state lawmakers take aim at medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state lawmakers take aim at medical marijuana “pop-up” clinics in the state and their advertisements, promoting discounts and promotional materials. Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence says the system is being abused and has two bills making their way through...
rtands.com
South Dakota Rail Project Receives Governor’s Support
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. South Dakota’s Senate Transportation Committee on Feb. 8 unanimously voted to endorse legislation that would provide $6.25 million to the Sisseton Millbank Railroad Company (SMRC) from the state government’s general fund to rebuild a railroad in northeastern South Dakota, according to a SiouxlandProud.com report.
KEVN
South Dakota bill would require some ag land owners to reveal foreign interest
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - All legal entities that own agricultural land in South Dakota would have to indicate if they have any foreign interest in land in their corporate filings. That’s under a bill passed by a House committee Thursday. HB 1189 requires entities such as limited partnerships, limited...
Truth in sentencing cost: $21.5 million
Lawmakers sent a bill to the governor Friday that would repeal mandatory prison-jail cost estimates, but not before one of the last such estimates landed in their laps with a $21.5 million thud. The House and Senate have both approved a bill to repeal a rule that requires a prison-jail cost impact statement for any […] The post Truth in sentencing cost: $21.5 million appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
